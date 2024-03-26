NIÚKE Foods Launches New Pioneering Plant Based Products
Introducing 8 Innovative Vegan Chickpea Condiments & Plant Milks Featuring Quinoa Milk
We've created these products for anyone looking to make plant-forward eating decisions and are thrilled to introduce a premium plant-based Quinoa Milk to the shelves of the United States.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIÚKE Foods proudly announces the launch of its latest plant based food products setting a new standard in vegan condiments and dairy alternatives. With the introduction of 8 exquisite Chickpea Vegan Mayos and 3 cutting-edge Plant Milks, including the pioneering Quinoa Milk, NIÚKE Foods invites consumers to explore the forefront of plant-based foods.
NIÚKE Foods is pleased to announce the arrival of its premium plant milks featuring NIÚKE Quinoa Milk starting May 1, 2024. Crafted with the finest South American quinoa, this sustainable dairy alternative offers consumers the first quinoa plant milk available in the market. Alongside Quinoa, the NIÚKE plant milk lineup introduces two additional flavors: Peanut and Peanut Cacao. The Peanut milks are made with selenium-rich peanuts from Argentina, offering a great source of healthy fats. Quinoa offers a nutty flavor, Peanut, a light and smooth peanut butter taste, and Peanut Cacao is a decadent rich plant milk reminiscent of the most popular peanut butter cup in the market.
NIÚKE Foods introduces a plant-based condiment called VMAYO that can be used as a mayonnaise, dip, or dressing. Depending on the variety, VMAYO offers different textures and consistencies ranging from a traditional mayonnaise-style to an aioli-style thickness. The product features eight bold and flavorful varieties that are visually distinctive: Basil, Beet, Carrot, Coleslaw, Garlic, Merquen, Original, and Sriracha. Crafted in the valleys of Mendoza, Argentina, VMAYO exemplifies a commitment to excellence, with each jar carefully produced by an all-female workforce dedicated to sustainability. VMAYO is proudly vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and Kosher-certified, providing a conscientious choice for discerning consumers.
"We've created these products for anyone looking to make more plant-forward decisions in their eating," stated Horacio Arguello, CEO at NIÚKE Foods. "Excited to bring NIÚKE nationwide, our mission is to offer innovative, sustainable plant-based options that taste great and contribute to a healthier planet. With our debut of Quinoa Milk and a range of flavorful plant-based milks and condiments like VMAYO, we offer inclusive choices for vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians alike."
NIÚKE invites consumers to explore its range of products, now available for purchase on the company's website, niukefoods.com. Retailers, Distributors, and Food Service may place direct wholesale orders or request samples on RangeMe.
About NIÚKE Foods:
NIÚKE Foods LLC is a Miami-based plant-based brand committed to revolutionizing the food industry with innovative and sustainable products. With a focus on quality, taste, and environmental responsibility, their flagship brand, NIÚKE, (nee-you-keh) aims to provide consumers with delicious and gourmet plant-based alternatives that support a healthier lifestyle and a greener planet. For more information: www.niukefoods.com.
