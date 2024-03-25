ThriveRock Medicine 3.0

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where the pursuit of eternal youth seems to be an ever-present goal, one simple yet powerful key to longevity is often overlooked: exercise.Doctors and researchers have finally revealed a deeper connection between physical activity and healthy aging.But what are the best exercises for promoting longevity? What routines can truly help to defy the limitations of time and aging? Let’s discuss the top exercises recommended by doctors that are not only beneficial for the body but also hold the potential to unlock the secrets of healthy longevity.Breaking Down Exercise Routines To Ensure LongevityTo ensure longevity in any exercise routine, it is essential to break down workouts strategically.Dr. Lonnie Empey, Partner and a Concierge Doctor at ThriveRock Medicine 3.0 in Las Vegas, NV., is a specialist in longevity health medicine and recommends 50% strength-training exercises and 50% cardio exercises for all workout routines.While everyone’s exercise routine won’t be the same, the ratio from strength training to cardio should be the same regardless of the frequency of training days.Dedicate 50% of workout time to strength-training exercises, focusing on building muscle mass and improving overall strength.This means any weighted exercise that builds and strengthens muscles is highly recommended.The reason is that muscle improves insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, all needed to combat heart disease.Incorporate exercises like dumbbell bicep curls, tricep dips, deadlifts, squats, leg presses, and Russian twists.In addition to 50% strength training, about 30% of exercise should be dedicated to low-intensity cardio activities such as walking or cycling.Low-intensity cardio helps improve cardiovascular fitness without putting excessive strain on the body. Low intensity is when “you can still speak, [but] you just don’t want to,” said Dr. Empey. “If you can’t speak anymore, you’ve officially entered high-intensity mode.”Lastly, devote 20% of workout time to high-intensity cardio sessions like interval training or sprinting. These bursts of intense activity can enhance cardiovascular health, boost metabolism, and increase endurance levels.For a better exercise routine, incorporate jump squats, burpees, high knees, mountain climbers, jumping jacks, and sprint intervals!Importance Of Recovery For LongevityLongevity is not just about living longer but also about living better. One innovative tool that can aid recovery is a TENS unit , which uses electrical impulses to reduce pain and promote muscle relaxation.Proper recovery allows the body to repair and rebuild, preventing injury and improving performance. By prioritizing recovery, the body optimizes longevity by allowing it to function at its best.Embracing technologies like TENS units can elevate the recovery game and contribute to a healthier, more active lifestyle in the long term.Great Exercises That Don’t Require A GymCycling, often overlooked as a simple mode of transportation, is actually a fantastic exercise that can be enjoyed without a gym membership. Electric bike cruisers are just one of the growing number of people looking to get their health in check.Riding is not just about getting from point A to point B; it's about engaging muscles and improving cardiovascular health while enjoying the great outdoors.One of cycling's main benefits is its low-impact nature, which makes it ideal for those with joint issues or looking for an alternative to high-intensity workouts.Furthermore, cycling can easily be incorporated into any daily routine. For example, biking to work or running errands instead of driving is an excellent way to stay active while reducing one's carbon footprint and contributing positively to the environment!

