USEA To Hold Virtual Press Briefing on Fusion Power
The United States Energy Association will hold a virtual press briefing on the possibility of commercializing fusion power on Wednesday, April 3 at 11 a.m. EDT.
Fusion, if its many challenges can be overcome, offers the possibility of limitless, clean electricity. But the challenges are many.”WASHINGTON DC, USA, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is fusion power ready for prime time?
There are intimations that fusion’s time may have arrived. After more than 70 years of research, huge public funding and many false starts, overblown expectations and sorry disappointments, are the prospects of an electricity-producing fusion plant at hand? Has the key to turn in the door of a vast storehouse of clean electricity become available?
Those are the formative questions that will underlie the United States Energy Association virtual press briefing on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. EDT. Fusion power, its advocates and its doubters, will meet the media live on Zoom. The briefing is open to the press and the public.
Some $6 billion has been invested in fusion power companies in the United States, and the Department of Energy has seed-funded eight firms. In all, there are 25 U.S. companies that are reported to be working on fusion as a power source. Worldwide, 40 companies are thrusting forward; China is leading the chase outside the United States.
As usual, a panel of senior journalists will question a panel of fusion power experts from Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the Electric Power Research Institute, and President Obama's science advisor.
This press conference on the air will be unrehearsed, and the press and public in the virtual audience can send in questions via the Zoom chat function.
Mark Menezes, USEA president and CEO, and former deputy secretary of energy, will welcome participants, briefly sketch the history of the USEA in its centennial year, and be on hand to lend his expertise where appropriate. Llewellyn King, writer and broadcaster, has organized the briefing and will host it.
Register here for the briefing: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wiJoP2vXTpW-V1CbDpGGjA#/registration
