Petaholic.sa Announces Special Initiative to Support Stray Cats in Saudi Arabia
Petaholic.sa will offer a wide range of supplies specifically tailored to the needs of stray cats at significantly reduced prices.AL-RAWDA, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petaholic.sa, a leading organization dedicated to pets and their well-being in Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce a special initiative aimed at providing essential aid to stray cats across the country. Understanding the importance of animal welfare and the challenges faced by stray animals, Petaholic.sa is committed to making a positive impact in the community.
As part of this initiative, Petaholic.sa will offer a wide range of supplies specifically tailored to the needs of stray cats at significantly reduced prices. Additionally, the organization is exploring options to provide these supplies free of charge to animal welfare organizations and individuals involved in caring for stray cats.
"Serving the needs of animals, particularly stray cats, is a cause close to our hearts at Petaholic," said Faries Al-Mohtap, CEO of Petaholic. "With this initiative, we aim to make essential supplies more accessible to those who are actively involved in rescuing and caring for stray cats. We believe that every cat deserves a chance at a better life, and we're committed to playing our part in achieving that goal."
Petaholic.sa offers a wide range of products and services designed to cater to the needs of pets and pet owners alike. From food and grooming supplies to healthcare products and accessories, Petaholic.sa is a one-stop destination for all things pet-related.
The special aid initiative for stray cats is part of Petaholic's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and animal welfare. By providing affordable supplies and exploring options for free distribution, Petaholic.sa aims to alleviate the challenges faced by stray cats and contribute to a more compassionate society.
For more information about Petaholic and its products and services, please visit www.petaholic.sa.
About Petaholic:
Petaholic.sa is a leading organization based in Saudi Arabia specializing in pets and their care. With a wide range of products and services, Petaholic.sa is dedicated to providing high-quality supplies and support to pet owners across the country. Committed to animal welfare and social responsibility, Petaholic strives to make a positive impact in the community.
