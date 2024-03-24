SmartSites Achieves Notable Ranking in Inc. Regionals 2024: Northeast
SmartSites, an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency, announced its ranking in the Inc. Regionals 2024: Northeast list.
We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. for our growth and accomplishments in the Northeast.”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2011 by brothers Alex and Michael Melen, SmartSites has rapidly evolved from a small startup to a leading force in the digital marketing industry. Specializing in search engine marketing and website design, the company has demonstrated an impressive 114% growth rate over the two-year period from 2020 to 2022.
The Inc. Regionals, an extension of the prestigious Inc. 5000, highlights the fastest-growing private companies based in specific U.S. regions. The 2024 Northeast list showcases 198 companies that have made significant impacts through job creation and revenue growth. Additionally, they have contributed to the vibrancy and economic health of their local communities. Companies ranked in the Inc. Regionals must meet stringent qualifications, including being U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other entities. Additionally, they must have generated at least $100,000 in revenue by 2020 and reached the $1 million mark by 2022.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. for our growth and accomplishments in the Northeast," said Michael Melen, Co-founder of SmartSites. "This honor is a reflection of our team's relentless commitment to helping our clients succeed online. We believe in the power of digital marketing to transform businesses, and we are dedicated to continuing our mission of delivering exceptional service and results."
The methodology behind the Inc. Regionals ranking involves a meticulous process where companies submit applications detailing their business and revenue figures. Inc. verifies these figures and calculates growth percentages to determine the rankings. This data-driven approach ensures that the list accurately reflects the most dynamic and successful companies in the region.
The recognition from Inc. Regionals 2024: Northeast adds to SmartSites' growing list of accolades and reaffirms its status as a leader in the digital marketing space. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and fostering a culture of excellence and integrity.
About Inc. and the Inc. Regionals
Inc. is a leading business media brand known for its annual rankings of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States, including the iconic Inc. 5000 and its regional counterparts. The Inc. Regionals honor the extraordinary journeys of private businesses and their leaders, highlighting the innovative achievements that drive economic growth and job creation. With more than 40 years of experience in recognizing entrepreneurial success, Inc. continues to celebrate the spirit and perseverance of the business community.
About SmartSites
Founded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been now featured in the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.
