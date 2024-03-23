MPD Arrests Suspect in Armed Robbery

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery in Southeast.

On March 22, 2024, at 4:16 p.m., First District officers responded to the 900 block of First Street, Southeast, for the report of an armed robbery. The victim parked her vehicle and noticed the suspects following her. The suspects approached the victim and snatched the victim’s cellphone. One of the suspects was armed with a gun. The suspects fled from the scene.

Officers canvasing the area located and arrested the suspect. A pellet gun was recovered.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, was charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

CCN: 24043443

