MPD Arrests Suspect in Armed Robbery

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery in Southeast.

 

On March 22, 2024, at 4:16 p.m., First District officers responded to the 900 block of First Street, Southeast, for the report of an armed robbery. The victim parked her vehicle and noticed the suspects following her. The suspects approached the victim and snatched the victim’s cellphone. One of the suspects was armed with a gun. The suspects fled from the scene.

 

Officers canvasing the area located and arrested the suspect. A pellet gun was recovered.

 

As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, was charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

 

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who has any information about this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 24043443

 

###

