SlideFill launches application to create personalized data-driven presentations from Google Sheets and CRM systems

SlideFill Logo Save Hours Creating Personalized Data Driven Presentations Generate Google Slides from Google Sheets or CRM data no coding required with SlideFill Use SlideFill to create unlimited data driven personalized presentations from CRM data

SlideFill lets users tailor content to specific audiences in three clicks leveraging the power of your customer's data.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SlideFill , a B2B SaaS solution for data-driven content, today announced their official launch. With the software, organizations will be able to create personalized, data-driven presentations directly leveraging their prospects and customers’ data from Salesforce or Hubspot.The application ingests data from different sources directly into placeholders in Google Slides, saving organizations time that can be reinvested in revenue generating activities such as client engagement.“According to McKinsey, 71% of customers expect personalization and companies mastering customization realize 40% more revenue” said Megan Foster, the founder of SlideFill. "Our solution allows sales and marketing teams to create such a personalized experience without investing more time in the preparation of content."The SlideFill software fully automates the creation of these personalized presentations leveraging your existing data without storing the data on their servers. All content in the presentations can be edited, allowing businesses to be completely on-brand. Organizations can offer their employees their own custom templates with placeholders and SlideFill will fill in the correct data. The app also keeps track of the content created and users can easily share their content with other employees or customers.“With the rise of Generative AI tools, sales and marketing teams will need to be able to differentiate their content from others. This can be achieved with personalization and data-driven evidence that’s unique to one's company” said Megan. “This task shouldn’t be as time consuming as it currently is when using manual data entry. Tailored customer success stories, sales pitch decks and marketing content are also proven to be more effective to close deals”.SlideFill is currently available as a free and premium software solution. Examples of content that can be automated are sales pitch decks, product marketing collateral, webinar invitations, weekly business reviews, renewal decks and customer success stories.To celebrate the launch, the company has also published a 155 page ebook “ What is RevOps? Revenue Operations explained ” to help freelancers, entrepreneurs and businesses to make their operations more effective by saving cost and increasing revenue.Learn more about the software at https://slidefill.com About SlideFillSlideFill is a B2B SaaS company that allows your organization to save hours creating data-driven content and presentations at scale. The software enables sales, marketing and strategy teams to generate presentations with automatic data insert in minutes from your favorite CRM. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in San Francisco, USA, with offices in Medellín, Colombia and Dublin, Ireland. To learn more, please visit: https://slidefill.com

SlideFill Save hours creating personalized data-driven personalized presentations at scale using your CRM data