St Albans // Unlawful Mischief, VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2001745
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 22, 2024, at approximately 2255 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River St, Richford VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, VCOR
ACCUSED: Austin Robtoy
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
VICTIM: Tina Lamos
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 22, 2024, at approximately 2255 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a male breaking the windows and door to an apartment unit. Investigation revealed the male was Austin Robtoy. Robtoy was located on foot a short distance away after leaving the scene. Investigation also revealed that Robtoy violated conditions of release not to consume alcohol. Robtoy was ultimately arrested and brought to the VSP St Albans barracks, where he was later released on citation. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 04/22/24 at 0830hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/24 0830hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993