St Albans // Unlawful Mischief, VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2001745

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 22, 2024, at approximately 2255 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River St, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, VCOR

ACCUSED: Austin Robtoy

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

VICTIM: Tina Lamos

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 22, 2024, at approximately 2255 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a male breaking the windows and door to an apartment unit. Investigation revealed the male was Austin Robtoy. Robtoy was located on foot a short distance away after leaving the scene. Investigation also revealed that Robtoy violated conditions of release not to consume alcohol. Robtoy was ultimately arrested and brought to the VSP St Albans barracks, where he was later released on citation. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 04/22/24 at 0830hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/24 0830hrs

