Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Cafe Secures EmployABILITY Award for Inclusive Employment
Recognized for empowering diverse talents, the cafe exemplifies commitment to inclusivity and community upliftment through meaningful employment.
Inclusivity isn't just a policy at Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Cafe; it's our ethos. Hiring diverse talents strengthens our cafe and enriches the Palm Springs community we cherish.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Cafe, a beacon of community, inclusivity, and innovation, proudly announces its recognition with an EmployABILITY Champion Award by the California Department of Rehabilitation. This honor celebrates the cafe's unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive environment, providing meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and contributing to the upliftment of the community. In addition to this distinguished award, Frisky Business has also been honored with certificates of recognition from the California Legislative Assembly, the US House of Representatives, and the United States Congress, further validating the significant impact and leadership of the cafe in promoting social change and inclusivity.
— Claire Rogers
Claire Rogers, co-founder of Frisky Business, alongside Sonny Von Cleveland, delivered an emotionally resonant speech detailing their journey from an ambitious concept to a cornerstone of the Palm Springs community. Rogers recounted the initial skepticism from established business owners about balancing the operational demands of a start-up with a commitment to social impact. Yet, driven by a philosophy that prioritizing service leads to success, Rogers and Von Cleveland have not only sustained their business but also established it as a model of social entrepreneurship.
"The support we've received through the EmployABILITY Business Grant has been instrumental," Rogers explained. "It enabled us to launch a paid internship program tailored for individuals with disabilities, reflecting our deep commitment to breaking down barriers to employment and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace." This initiative, developed in collaboration with Del Peeples of DP Human Capital Management, underscores the cafe's innovative and adaptive approach to fostering inclusivity.
Looking to the future, Rogers unveiled plans to extend the cafe's impact through strategic initiatives aimed at hiring justice-impacted youth and enhancing neurodiversity training. Such efforts are designed to tackle the systemic employment challenges faced by marginalized groups, particularly those transitioning from the juvenile justice system.
Investments in the cafe's physical and operational infrastructure, aimed at enhancing accessibility and pursuing neurodiversity certification, demonstrate Frisky Business's holistic commitment to inclusivity. These efforts, alongside the prestigious recognitions and certificates received, exemplify the cafe's role as a pioneering force in creating a welcoming and supportive environment for all members of the community.
Rogers's heartfelt gratitude to the Department of Rehabilitation and other supporting entities emphasized the belief that the grant's influence would extend far beyond the immediate community, inspiring societal change and empowerment across broader horizons.
About Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Cafe:
Situated in the vibrant heart of Palm Springs, Frisky Business is more than just a cafe. It's a movement dedicated to inclusivity, community upliftment, and the therapeutic bond between humans and cats. By merging the joy of cat companionship with innovative employment and community service initiatives, Frisky Business is redefining the role of businesses in fostering societal well-being.
