NGO CSW Chooses Pamela I. Emmanuel to Organize Parallel Event @ United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68)
The Leading Platform for the Voices & Leadership of Women's Rights , the Commission on the Status of Women NGO NYC Chooses Pamela I. Emmanuel to Organize Parallel Live Event at United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68)
The Women's Economic Development Authority (Nation BuildHer) is proud to announce that founder Pamela I. Emmanuel, a renowned advocate for women's economic delevopment & empowerment, was chosen to organize a parallel live event with Lady Tee Thompson at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68). The event, titled "Gendered Poverty: Understanding and Overcoming Economic Disparities" took place on March 15th, 2024. This official United Nations Commission of the Status of Women Parallel event featured an all-women panel of industry leaders, advocates, affluent serial entrepreneurs, global investors, United Nation delegates, and representatives globally.
The UN CSW, was established in 1946, a highly anticipated annual event that brings together government officials, NGOs, and activists from around the world to discuss and address issues related to gender equality and women's empowerment. This year's CSW68 gathering took place from March 11th-22nd focused on the theme, "Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective,". Which aligns perfectly with Nation BuildHer's mission to advocate economic development and financial independence for women.
Pamela I. Emmanuel, one of the organizers of the parallel event, is a well-respected figure in the field of women's economic development & international development. She is the founder, and Visionary of Nation BuildHer and has been a spokeswoman, advocate and a leading voice in the advocacy of Women’s Economic development & empowerment for over a decade. She has been recognized by USAID and has been invited to speak at various international forums, including the USAID Private Sector Convention in Kosovo and UCLA’s African Women Entrepreneur Panel.
"I am honored to have been chosen by NGO CSW to co-organize this parallel event at CSW68. It was crucial that we addressed the issue of gendered poverty and its effects on women's participation in boosting the GDP though ownership, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship. Our parallel event panel was crowned with closing remarks and a call to action by the Woman King of Barolong Boo Seleka, Thaba Nchu (the Free State Province, South Africa), Her Majesty Kgosi Gaboilelwe Moroka. All the women on the panel shared their experiences and expertise on tackling gendered poverty and promoting women's economic empowerment which provided valuable insights and solutions to this pressing issue," said Emmanuel.
The parallel event organized by Pamela I. Emmanuel at Nation BuildHer and Lady Tee Thompson at Agrobiz provided a platform for in-depth panel discussions, Q & A, and networking opportunities for attendees to engage in meaningful conversations relating to gendered poverty and shared best practices for promoting women's economic development. It also provided a platform for participants to showcase their initiatives and projects that are making a positive impact on women's lives. Nation BuildHer is committed to creating a space for collaboration and knowledge-sharing to drive real change for women's economic empowerment.
Nation BuildHer invites all interested individuals and organizations to join them in this important initiative and work towards a greater economic equitable future for women and girls.
