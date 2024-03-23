Automobilia Collectors Expo 2024 Announces Anna-Louise Felstead as Artist in Residence
Anna-Louise's artistic vision harmonizes with Automobilia Collectors Expo, capturing the automotive world on canvas and contribute to an elevated experience at our event event.”MONTEREY, CA, USA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automobilia Collectors Expo is thrilled to announce the selection of Anna-Louise Felstead as our Artist in Residence for the 2024 edition of the event. In her role, Felstead will be bringing her extraordinary talent to the forefront by hand-painting the official poster for the expo, promising to add a unique artistic flair to this year’s celebration of automotive culture.
— Ben Horton
Anna-Louise Felstead, an alumnus of the prestigious Royal College of Art and recipient of first-class honors from Central Saint Martins, is celebrated for her reportage style, capturing life and motion directly onto paper and canvas. Her work spans vibrant cityscapes, intricate portraiture, and, most notably, the dynamic world of automotive art. Felstead's latest acclaimed work was a commission from Saudi Motorsport to design their poster for the recent Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 in Jeddah, capturing the speed and spirit of modern racing.
Felstead’s artistic journey has taken her from the charming streets of Port Isaac, through the bustling avenues of New York City, and into the hearts of automotive enthusiasts around the globe. Her commissions include projects for the Ministry of Defence and captivating scenes from the world’s most prestigious racing events, like the Monaco Grand Prix Historique and Le Mans.
The Automobilia Collectors Expo, taking place from August 12-14 at the Embassy Suites, serves as the first event of Monterey Car Week. As we celebrate the rich tapestry of automotive history, Felstead’s contributions promise to encapsulate the essence of this passion in her art.
"Anna-Louise's artistic vision perfectly aligns with the spirit of the Automobilia Collectors Expo. Her ability to immortalize the automotive world on canvas will undoubtedly contribute to an elevated experience at our event," said Ben Horton, co-founder of the expo.
"We are honored to have Anna-Louise Felstead join us as the Artist in Residence for the Automobilia Collectors Expo 2024," added Will Elkadi, co-founder of the expo. "Her incredible talent and unique perspective on automotive art will undoubtedly enhance the experience for all attendees and provide a lasting visual legacy for this year’s event."
Join us in welcoming Anna-Louise Felstead to the Automobilia Collectors Expo 2024, where art and automobilia meet to create unforgettable moments.
For more information about Anna-Louise Felstead, visit alfelstead.com or Instagram profile @alfelstead.
