Legendary Hog’s Breath Inn Begins Renovation, Honoring Its Iconic Carmel Legacy

Clint Eastwood at Hog's Breath Inn's Patio Hog's Breath Inn Mural at the Patio Hog's Breath Inn Legendary Clam Chowder

Hog’s Breath Inn is undergoing renovation to enhance its charm! Founded by Clint Eastwood, it reopens May 2025, preserving its classic ambiance & beloved menu.

Our mission is to preserve the heart of Hog’s Breath Inn and honor dear friend Clint Eastwood—not just as a Hollywood icon, but as a devoted community leader who has shaped Carmel for over six decades” — Lee Morcus, Owner

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legendary Hog’s Breath Inn , a cherished fixture in Carmel-by-the-Sea, founded and established by Clint Eastwood, will temporarily close its doors on February 3, 2025, for a highly anticipated renovation . The iconic restaurant, a cornerstone of the community since 1970 for 55 years, is set to reopen in early May 2025, bringing a refreshed, timeless, authentic Carmel experience to locals and visitors alike.Preserving History, Enhancing the FutureFor decades, Hog’s Breath Inn has been more than just a restaurant—it has been a symbol of Carmel’s spirit and hospitality. Now, in a thoughtful evolution of its legacy, the restaurant will undergo a tasteful renovation, complemented by updates to its famous outdoor patios, interior dining rooms, and fabled bar. The renovations will feature native Carmel stone, handcrafted redwood slab tables, upgraded leather seating, and an elevated ambiance that pays tribute to its classic warm and historic charm while embracing a refined new era."Our goal is to preserve the soul of Hog’s Breath Inn while enhancing its legacy for generations to come," said Lee Morcus, Owner of Hog’s Breath Inn. "We must honor our dear friend Clint Eastwood’s legacy in this restaurant and Carmel. He is far more meaningful than a Hollywood icon; more importantly, Mr. Eastwood is and remains a dedicated community leader—one who has served Carmel for well over six decades."Community Involvement & StorytellingDuring the renovation, eLab Communications will manage an interactive social media campaign, inviting customers to share their personal memories, photos, and stories from their time at Hog’s Breath Inn. This nostalgic journey will not only celebrate the past but also create anticipation for the grand reopening."A man’s got to know his limitations," Clint Eastwood famously said in Dirty Harry—but when it comes to Hog’s Breath Inn, the possibilities are endless. Fans of the restaurant will be pleased to know that its signature ‘Dirty Harry’ burger, fresh Monterey calamari and sand dab, Dirty Harry steak dinner, legendary artichoke soup, and the best clam chowder on the peninsula, along with other long-standing favorites, will continue to be part of the modernized and upgraded menu.Group & Special Event Reservations Open for June 2025 OnwardWhile the restaurant undergoes renovations, group and special event reservations for June and beyond are now open. With its revitalized space and expanded offerings, Hog’s Breath Inn remains an ideal destination for wedding rehearsal dinners, corporate events, receptions, cocktail parties, group lunches and dinners, and other private gatherings in the heart of Carmel.For updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and to share your Hog’s Breath memories, visit www.hogsbreathinn.net or follow us on social media.Media InquiriesFor interviews, press materials, or additional information, please contact:

