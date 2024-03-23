Pryntbase Names a New CEO - Alyssa Summers
One of the Print Industry's Rising Star Female Leaders has just been named the new CEO for Pryntbase - Digital Marketing Firm for Print Service ProvidersST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pryntbase, a leading marketing firm that specializes in serving print service providers, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Alyssa Summers as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a proven track record of success in the digital marketing sector, especially within the print industry, Summers brings over eight years of experience within the industry and a fresh perspective to Pryntbase at a time when the company is poised for significant growth. Additionally Summers is one of the most influential of the rising star female leaders in 2024.
Before joining Pryntbase, Summers made significant contributions in her role as Director of Digital Strategy at Acumen Studio, where she’s led a team dedicated to driving digital transformation and implementing cutting-edge marketing strategies for print businesses. Her efforts not only resulted in substantial growth for Acumen Studio but also solidified her reputation as a forward-thinking leader in the digital marketing space.
Summers' approach to digital marketing is both innovative and data-driven, focusing on leveraging the latest technologies, research and market insights to achieve maximum impact. Her expertise in developing and executing strategy, combined with her deep understanding of the print industry, makes her the ideal leader to guide Pryntbase into its next chapter.
"I am incredibly excited to take on the role of CEO at Pryntbase," said Summers. "This is a company with a strong foundation, a passionate team, and an immense potential to revolutionize how print service providers market themselves. I look forward to building on this foundation, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing, and leading Pryntbase to achieve significant results."
Pryntbase's commitment to excellence and innovation in marketing solutions for print service providers has set the firm apart in a competitive industry. Under Summers' leadership, the company is expected to reorganize its offerings, incorporate AI and continue to provide its customers with unparalleled service and results.
"We are excited to have Alyssa as our new CEO," said John Bracamontes, co-founder and current CMO at Pryntbase. "Her exceptional leadership skills, combined with her deep industry knowledge and vision for the future of digital marketing in the print sector, make her uniquely qualified to lead Pryntbase during this exciting time of growth and innovation."
Summers' appointment is a testament to Pryntbase's commitment to investing in talented leaders who share the company's vision for innovation and excellence. With Summers at the helm, Pryntbase is on a clear path to becoming the go-to marketing partner for print service providers worldwide.
About Pryntbase:
Pryntbase is a St. Louis-based marketing firm dedicated to serving print service providers. With a focus on innovative and effective marketing strategies, Pryntbase helps its customers navigate the digital landscape, increase visibility, and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.pryntbase.com.
John Bracamontes
Chief Marketing Officer
Pryntbase
Email: john@pryntbase.com
