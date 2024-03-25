Submit Release
Erika Masterson Solo Art Exhibition Between Worlds™

Erika Masterson Between Worlds photo collage

Between Worlds Solo Exhibition Fifth Avenue Art Gallery

Erika Masterson with Sally her 8x10 view camera

Join us at Fifth Avenue Art Gallery Friday, April 5th 5:30-8:30 p.m. Opening reception of "Between Worlds" Solo exhibition of photos by Erika Masterson

Between Worlds is the essence and the breath throughout all my photographic work. It’s a place where the viewer can explore and unveil the beauty of the unseen possibilities of this life and eternity”
— Erika Masterson
MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unveiling Beauty Between Worlds™: Erika Masterson's Solo Art Exhibition

Enter the surreal depths of visionary artist Erika Masterson's lens and discover an enchanted world awaiting your exploration. Erika Masterson, a revealist through her artistry, invites you to embark on a journey into the extraordinary through her upcoming art exhibition.

Erika's fascination with the interplay of light and the ethereal beauty of the underwater world has birthed her love for underwater fine art photography. Capturing the majesty of the ocean, her lens unveils hidden depths, revealing a beauty that transcends the surface.

Her portfolio transcends mere landscapes or animals, transforming into captivating fine art photography that speaks directly to the soul. Mastery of black-and-white photography highlights the powerful contrast between light and shadow, leaving viewers in awe and wonder.

Digital fine art photography showcases the ethereal beauty of flowers in full bloom, each image encapsulating the essence of the artwork, perfect for interior design or as part of an art exhibition.

Venturing beyond the underwater world, Erika explores the surreal and dreamy realms of nature and relationships. Her contemporary fine art photography embraces life's simplicity, creating timeless minimalist snapshots that tell stories beyond words.

Embark on a visual exploration of the relationship between humans and nature, a contemplation of the beauty that surrounds us, through Erika Masterson's lens.

Join us for the opening of Erika Masterson's solo art exhibition:

Date: April 5th Opening reception

Time: 5:30-8:30

Location: Fifth Ave Art Gallery 1470 Highland Ave. Melbourne, FL 32935

RSVP:
https://fifthavenueartgallery.com/2024-gallery-exhibition-schedule/

For more information about Erika Masterson and her captivating artwork, visit Media Contact: https://www.erikamasterson.com

Erika Masterson
Photographic Artist
Erika Masterson is a visionary artist whose work transcends the ordinary, inviting viewers to surrender to the beauty from ashes. Her purposeful life is evident in every piece—a life devoted to revealing beauty and authenticity in its purest form.

Erika Masterson
Erika Masterson Fine Art Photography
+1 321-626-1697
email us here
Invitation to Solo Exhibition by Erika Masterson

