Findability Sciences Clinches Spot on Fortune's Most Innovative Companies List for Second Consecutive Year
Out of 200, Findability Sciences achieved a commendable 181st rank overall, excelling with 25th place in Product Innovation and 15th in Innovation Culture.
This back-to-back recognition validates our team's dedication and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in AI, always aiming to surpass our customers' expectations.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year running, Findability Sciences, a global AI product and solutions company helping enterprises apply artificial intelligence to business innovation, has been honored on Fortune’s esteemed list of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024. This back-to-back recognition highlights the company's relentless pursuit of innovation and its consistent contribution to advancing the AI technology landscape.
— Anand Mahurkar, CEO, Findability Sciences
Ranked 25th in Product Innovation, 15th in Culture, and 181 among America’s most innovative companies of 2024, Findability Sciences stands out for its innovative AI-driven solutions, including its cutting-edge Enterprise Forecasting and Business Process Co-pilot products. Solutions built on these products are tailored to empower businesses by transforming data into actionable insights and streamlining complex operations.
Notably, in 2023 and 2024, the company has stood shoulder to shoulder with industry titans such as Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, IBM, SalesForce, Oracle, Verizon, Amazon, Nike, and Dell, further solidifying its position at the forefront of technological innovation.
"Receiving this distinction once again from Fortune is a remarkable testament to our team's dedication and the innovative spirit that drives us," said Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO of Findability Sciences. "Our commitment to delivering groundbreaking AI solutions like Enterprise Forecasting and Business Process Co-Pilots has enabled us to help our clients achieve unprecedented efficiency and effectiveness in their operations."
Over the past year, Findability Sciences has significantly enhanced its product offerings. The Enterprise Forecasting solution, leveraging automated data logistics and advanced machine learning techniques, provides comprehensive data analytics capabilities, ensuring high-precision predictions and insights across various business metrics such as product sales, revenue, and inventory optimization. The Business Process Co-Pilots, utilizing Natural Language Processing and Generative AI, offer unparalleled support in streamlining business operations across various industries, reducing operational costs and enhancing productivity.
This accolade from Fortune underscores Findability Sciences’ role as a pioneer in the AI industry, showcasing its expertise in leveraging technology to solve real-world business challenges. The company’s success story is built on its ability to innovate continually and deliver solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of businesses globally.
About Findability Sciences
Findability Sciences stands at the forefront of AI product and solution providers, focusing on facilitating traditional enterprises' harnessing of the power of data and cutting-edge AI technologies. Our core expertise lies in delivering advanced Enterprise Forecasting and Business Process Co-Pilots driven by our proprietary Findability Platform. This platform integrates AI technologies, such as Discriminative and Generative AI, within a stringent governance framework. Findability Sciences works with over 50 Global clients and has established a footprint in the United States, India, the Middle East, and Japan. We are committed to offering actionable AI solutions that translate into a return on investment. For more information about Findability Sciences and its innovative solutions, please visit https://findability.ai
