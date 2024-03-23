Town of Ogunquit and Marginal Way Preservation Fund Join Forces to Restore Iconic Coastal Path

The Town of Ogunquit and the Marginal Way Preservation Fund collaborate in strong efforts to raise funds for the restoration of the beloved Marginal Way.

OGUNQUIT, MAINE, USA, March 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the devastating storm damage incurred by the renowned Marginal Way coastal path during the January 2024 storms, the Town of Ogunquit and the Marginal Way Preservation Fund (MWPF) are proud to announce a collaborative effort to raise funds for its restoration.The Marginal Way, a beloved landmark cherished by locals and visitors alike, suffered significant damage from the heavy storms, resulting in the closure of sections of the path for safety reasons. Recognizing the urgent need for repairs, the Town of Ogunquit partnered with Walsh Engineering to develop a comprehensive plan for the Marginal Way's restoration."For many years, the Marginal Way has been a vital part of our community, offering breathtaking views and recreational opportunities for all who visit," said Robert Whitelaw, Select Board Chair of the Town of Ogunquit. "The recent storms have underscored the importance of preserving this iconic coastal path for future generations."In response to the storm damage, the Marginal Way Preservation Fund mobilized the community to make a significant initial commitment of $500,000 and establish various fund raising efforts needed to fund the restoration of the Marginal Way, which is expected to cost $3mm based on estimates provided by the Town of Ogunquit and Walsh Engineering. The restoration project, spanning two years, will focus on addressing critical repair sites, with strategic scheduling to minimize disruption during peak tourist seasons.Additionally, the project will include initiatives aimed at enhancing the path's resilience against future storms and reducing the Town's financial liability. "We are deeply grateful for the generous support of the Marginal Way Preservation Fund," Whitelaw expressed. "Their commitment will not only expedite the restoration process but also ensure the long-term sustainability of the Marginal Way for years to come.""The Marginal Way Preservation Fund is committed to working on securing the funding needed to ensure the successful restoration of this treasured landmark," said John Phinney, President and Board Chair of the MWPF. Phinney went on to say that “millions of visitors have walked this beloved path, so we are confident that the community of Marginal Way lovers will step up to support this critical initiative, and for it to remain a source of inspiration and enjoyment for generations to come."The Town of Ogunquit and the Marginal Way Preservation Fund invite community members and supporters to join them in their efforts to restore and preserve the Marginal Way. Donations of any size can be made through the Marginal Way Preservation Fund website

