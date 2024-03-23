Head of GWO Founding Team: The World Water Day is an important occasion to remind world governments of water issues
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Head of the Founding Team of the Global Water Organization, Dr. Fahad Abu-Mouti said that the World Water Day, which falls on March 22nd of each year, is an important occasion to remind the governments of the world and its peoples of water issues across the globe; namely the challenges in addressing the water scarcity issues, and how pivotal it is for the future survival of mankind.
The Head of the Founding Team of the Global Water Organization stressed how, over the years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extended its hand to many countries around the world in developing useful water projects that would help the local communities address their water crises. The Kingdom had the water scarcity on the top of its global agenda and prioritized addressing its challenges both locally and globally, which is evident with the recent announcement of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to launch the Global Water Organization to create a unified global platform for addressing water scarcity issues and achieving sustainable development goals. He added that the Kingdom, through this organization, looks forward to build on the national, regional, and international achievements in the water sector.
Abu-Mouti praised the international efforts led by the United Nations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular Goal No. 6 of the right to access to clean water and sanitation services. He concluded by underscoring how on this important international day we affirm that the goals of the Global Water Organization are consistent with the international agenda and global trends, as the GWO aims to integrate and enhance the efforts made by governments and organizations in securing global water sustainably. It plans to exchange expertise, advance technology, foster innovation, and share research and development experiences. Moreover, it will promote the establishment and funding of high-priority projects, ensuring the sustainability of water resources and their accessibility for everyone.
Mahmoud Aziz
