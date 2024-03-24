Submit Release
Italian Lighting Brand Kosoom Expands into Europe with its LED lighting solutions for Commercial Projects

BRUGHERIO, MB , ITALY, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kosoom has quickly emerged as a reputable Italian brand in the transformative commercial lighting sector. Established in 2017, Kosoom now serves the European market out of Italy, offering a wide range of linear lights, LED strip, track lights, fans with Lights, and LED profiles for commercial establishments such as supermarkets, restaurants, retail stores, and more. The brand also offers a multi-year quality guarantee, inspiring confidence in its reliable products and solutions.

Kosoom's capacity to cater to a wide range of customer requirements is demonstrated by its well-equipped lighting showroom and its expansive 15,000-square-meter facility located in Italy. Kosoom, a dependable collaborator for electricians and lighting professionals, guarantees exceptional customer service and technical assistance through its workforce of more than one hundred sales and technical experts.

By means of competitive pricing and exclusive promotions, the brand expands the accessibility of premium lighting to a wider demographic. The efficiency and caliber of Kosoom's offline presence are mirrored in its online store, which provides a seamless and convenient purchasing experience. Online customers have the same standards for product quality and service that they would find in a physical location.

In anticipation of the future, Kosoom is committed to augmenting the quality and satisfaction of its clientele. "Our focus remains on providing better discounts to lighting professionals and contributing to environmental sustainability through LED technology," according to a representative of Kosoom. "We believe in positively impacting our green ecosystem by reducing energy consumption with our efficient lighting fixtures."

Originating in Italy and expanding throughout Europe, Kosoom's success is evidence of the company's dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence. As the organization experiences further expansion, it invites professionals and enterprises to collaborate with it to establish more environmentally sustainable and vibrant environments.

For further details about Kosoom and to explore its innovative lighting solutions, please visit https://www.kosoom.it/ or contact Marco at sales-it@kosoom.com.

