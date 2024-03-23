Rifaximin Market Is Dazzling Worldwide with Major Giants AbbVie, LUPIN, Actavis Pharma, Wanbury
Rifaximin Market
Latest research study released on the Global Rifaximin Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Rifaximin market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Canada), Lupin Limited (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Sandoz International GmbH (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (India), Mylan N.V. (United States), AbbVie (United States), Salix Pharmaceuticals (United States), Alfa Wassermann S.p.A. (Italy), Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (India), Wanbury Ltd. (India), Turing Pharmaceuticals AG (Switzerland), Actavis Pharma (United States), LUPIN (Japan), Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (United States), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (India)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Rifaximin market to witness a CAGR of % during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Rifaximin Market Breakdown by Application (Paediatric, Adult) by Type (Tablet (250 mg and 550 mg), Syrup) by End User (Hospital, Drug Store) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The broad-spectrum antibiotic Rifaximin holds a prominent place in the pharmaceutical industry. The efficacy of Rifaximin in treating gastrointestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), hepatic encephalopathy, and traveler's diarrhea propels the market for the drug. The increased prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders globally, especially in developed areas, is driving up demand for it. Because of their advanced healthcare infrastructure and high rates of disease prevalence, North America and Europe hold the highest market shares. However, due to rising awareness and healthcare spending, the Asia-Pacific area is seeing tremendous growth.
Global Rifaximin market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Rifaximin market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Rifaximin market.
• -To showcase the development of the Rifaximin market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Rifaximin market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Rifaximin market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Rifaximin market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Chapter 01 – Rifaximin Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Global Rifaximin Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 05 – Global Rifaximin Market Background
Chapter 06 — Global Rifaximin Market Segmentation
Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Rifaximin Market
Chapter 08 – Global Rifaximin Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 09 – Global Rifaximin Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 11 – Rifaximin Market Research Methodology
