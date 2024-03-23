Electronic Skin Market to Witness Phenomenal Growth with Rotex, 3M, DuPont, Dialog Semiconductor
Electronic Skin Market
Global Electronic Skin Market 2024
Latest research study released on the Global Electronic Skin Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Electronic Skin market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
— Craig Francis
Key Players in This Report Include:
MC10 (United States), Xsensio (Switzerland), SynTouch LLC (United States), Rotex (United States), Dialog Semiconductor (United Kingdom), 3M (United States), DuPont (United States), Holst Centre (The Netherlands), VivaLNK (United States), StretchSense (New Zealand)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Electronic Skin market to witness a CAGR of 22% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Electronic Skin Market Breakdown by Application (Healthcare and Medical Monitoring, Robotics, Wearable Technology, Consumer Electronics, Others) by Type (Piezoelectric Materials, Conductive Polymers, Graphene, Silicone) by Component (Stretchable circuits, Photovoltaics systems, Stretchable conductors, Electroactive polymers) by Sensors (Tactile sensors, Chemical sectors, Electrophysiological Sensors, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
The term "electronic skin" describes elastic, flexible, and self-healing electronics that replicate the mechanical characteristics and functions of animal or human skin. E-skin is useful for a variety of applications, such as wearable electronics, robotics, healthcare monitoring devices, and artificial prosthetics. It senses pressure, temperature, humidity, and motion. An electronic skin, sometimes known as an e-skin, is used to coat robots and adhere wearable technology to people. Electronic skin is commonly utilized in robotics, prosthetics, and wearable or skin-attachable devices. By enhancing patient comfort and compliance as well as the accuracy of health monitoring, this tailored approach to healthcare increases illness prevention, early identification, and management. Devices with customized e-skin represent a significant advancement in medical care.
Major Highlights of the Electronic Skin Market report released by HTF MI
Global Electronic Skin Market Breakdown by Application (Healthcare and Medical Monitoring, Robotics, Wearable Technology, Consumer Electronics, Others) by Type (Piezoelectric Materials, Conductive Polymers, Graphene, Silicone) by Component (Stretchable circuits, Photovoltaics systems, Stretchable conductors, Electroactive polymers) by Sensors (Tactile sensors, Chemical sectors, Electrophysiological Sensors, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Electronic Skin market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
