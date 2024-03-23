Club Guadalajara and Lana Financial launch the first co-branded debit card in the history of Mexican soccer

Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Lana Financial are proud to announce the launch of the first co-branded debit card for the ChivaHermanos living in USA

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Deportivo Guadalajara, better known as El Rebaño Sagrado, and Lana Financial LLC, an American fintech company part of Lana Group Inc., are proud to announce the launch of the first co-branded debit card for the ChivaHermanos living in the United States.

This card, specially designed for the Red & White fans, offers a series of exclusive benefits that can be found on the official website www.lanarojiblanca.com including:

• Opening a debit account with or without SSN (social security number).

• Direct deposit of salary, without commissions and up to 2 days faster in processing.

• Add balance to it in more than 90,000 stores throughout the United States.

• The account is insured for up to $250,000 dollars by the FDIC insurance.

• Allows withdrawal of cash at thousands of stores at no cost.

• It has money transfer capabilities to Mexico to any CLABE account.

• Opening is remote via the web or the Rojiblanca APP and without the need to go to a branch.

• Participate to access special events and unique experiences.

“We are very excited to launch this card together with Lana Financial,” said Amaury Vergara, president of Club Deportivo Guadalajara. “This card is a way to get closer to our ChivaHermanos in the United States and to provide them with a unique experience that will make them feel even closer to the team.”

“At Lana Financial we are very proud to partner with Chivas de Guadalajara to launch this unique card,” said Israel Hernandez, CEO of Lana Financial. “This card is a way to celebrate the passion for soccer and to offer Latino fans in the United States a card that gives them exclusive benefits and rewards.” commented Alejandro Morales, CRO of Lana Financial.

Starting on March 23, 2024, ChivaHermanos will be able to start registering on the website www.lanarojiblanca.com to obtain the Rojiblanca co-branded debit card. For each person they invite to pre-register using their referral code, the ChivaHermano will move up 100 places on the waiting list.

Now all that's left is to share the passion for El Rebaño Sagrado and get the card as soon as possible!

###

About Club Deportivo Guadalajara:

Also known as Chivas de Guadalajara, is a professional soccer team based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and is part of Liga MX. Founded in 1906, it is the most popular and beloved club in México ant the US. It has won 12 Liga MX titles, 4 Copa MX trophies and has been Champion of Champions 7 times. The team plays its home games at Akron Stadium, the most modern sport stage in Mexico and host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For more information please visit www.chivasdecorazon.com.mx

About Lana Financial LLC:

Lana Financial LLC is a Fintech company founded in Miami, Florida by former financial Executives and co-founders of Mexican companies in the Fintech industry such as Praxis, Visa, Prosa and Punto Clave. It forms a part of Lana Group Inc, which offers different services such as co-issuance of bank debit cards, digital remittances called Crossborder Payments and investments in the New York Stock Exchange. For more information please visit www.lanagroupinc.com

###

Press Contact:

Chivas

Omar González

omar.gonzalez@chivasdecorazon.com.mx

Lana Financial

Public Relations

info@lanagroupinc.com