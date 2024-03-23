Terra Agri Service by Terra Drone Indonesia and Palm Oil Plantations Digitizes Fertilizer Process
This collaboration aims to digitalize the fertilizer process to reduce waste and minimize human error.JAKARTA, INDONESIA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terra Drone Indonesia, a subsidiary of Terra Drone Corporation, proudly announces its agreement on a business contract in collaboration with some of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia and leaders in sustainable palm oil production. This strategic collaboration aims to modernize fertilizer management as part of Terra Drone Indonesia’s ‘Terra Agri’ agricultural service. The groundbreaking project seeks to digitally transform and optimize the fertilizer processes in palm oil plantation management, marking a significant step towards sustainable and efficient agriculture practices. With the commencement of this contract, Terra Drone embarks on its journey into the fertilizer application industry.
Project Scope
The project targets the enhancement of fertilizer spreading procedures across over 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations spanning the Kalimantan and Sumatra for a year. One of the challenges in palm oil plantation management has been the inconsistent distribution of fertilizer, often due to human errors.
Innovative Solutions and Strategic Collaboration
Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the project emphasizes precise and scheduled fertilization, ensuring even fertilizer distribution across tree blocks, and marking the area that has been fertilized based on the existing report provided by the drone.
The implementation of the drones with 50 kg payload capacity and exceptional precision and evenness in adjusting fertilizer application for each plant. This advanced capability enables precise delivery of accurate amounts of fertilizer to individual trees, thereby reducing waste and ensuring optimal growth across all plantation blocks. By eliminating irregularities in the fertilization process, the project significantly enhances operational efficiency while reducing its environmental impact.
Through the agriculture service ’Terra Agri,’ Terra Drone Indonesia and the client aim to implement innovative solutions that will help to improve environmental stewardship and operational efficiency. By working together, the industry will be able to develop new and better ways of producing palm oil that are both sustainable and efficient.
Shared Vision and Driving Innovation in Agriculture
Building upon their longstanding partnership predating Terra Drone's business acquisition from Avirtech, Terra Drone Indonesia and this exciting client are dedicated to advancing the accuracy and monitoring of fertilizer application processes with this new fertilizer project, aligning with the client’s vision of producing palm oil products through sustainable practices.
This collaborative project highlights Terra Drone Indonesia's ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture, supporting Indonesia's agricultural sector. With the successful implementation of this project, Terra Drone Indonesia and the client aim to set a new standard for fertilizer spraying in palm oil plantations, demonstrating the transformative potential of technology-driven solutions in agriculture.
About the Client
The client is one of Indonesia's leading integrated palm-based consumer products public companies focused on sustainable palm oil production.
About Terra Drone Indonesia
Terra Drone Indonesia is a Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or drone utilization services provider for aerial survey activities in industrial applications covering mapping, modeling, inspection, and monitoring from the air. In addition, we provide training & consulting for companies that already use drones for daily operations.
About Terra Agri
Terra Agri is an agricultural service brand operating in Southeast Asia through Terra Drone Indonesia and Terra Drone Agri in Malaysia. We offer crop intelligence and plantation control systems to monitor site conditions, utilizing aerial and ground information, including topography, crop health, soil quality, rainfall, and farm operations activity. We focus on streamlining and digitizing agricultural processes, employing drone technology for efficient spraying and mapping throughout production cycles.
About Terra Drone
Terra Drone is a pioneering drone and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) technology company headquartered in Japan, with the mission to [ Unlock “X” Dimensions ], creating a prosperous future by "crossing" bridges by integrating diverse fields to foster innovation and find solutions. Its proprietary, patented technologies in drones, sensors, software are the foundation of the specialized solutions—ranging from surveying and inspections to pesticide spraying—which are revolutionizing key industries including oil and gas, construction and engineering, chemicals, electricity, and agriculture on a global scale.
In July 2023, Terra Drone acquired a majority stake in Unifly, a world leading provider of Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) systems, having a proven track record of implementing its system on a national level in over eight countries. Terra Drone's ambition is to develop comprehensive solutions for drones and UAM, with the overarching aim of establishing a digital infrastructure in the skies to maximize the potential of air mobility.
For more information, please visit our website: http://www.terra-drone.net
