Staff Spotlight - Dr. Ankit Sharma

We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Ankit Sharma has joined the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) as an Associate (PREP) in the Flammability Reduction Group of the Fire Research Division (FRD). Dr. Sharma will collaborate with Dr. Mauro Zammarano on "Fire Barriers for Low Heat Release Products” and other material and fire safety projects within FRD.

Dr. Sharma brings experience in experimental and numerical techniques for studying material flammability, with a focus on areas such as fires in Li-ion batteries, microgravity combustion, and high-rise building façades. His academic journey includes earning a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, India, and a Postdoctoral Researcher on a NASA-sponsored project at Case Western Reserve University.

Notably, his contributions have been recognized with the SFPE 5 Under 35 award in 2023 and the SFPE Foundation Grand Challenges Initiative Fellowship for Climate Change.

Ankit grew up in Jammu and Kashmir (often known as heaven on Earth) in the northern part of India. He has a penchant for outdoor sports, traveling, and hiking, having explored the majestic Himalayan Mountain range. His adventurous spirit is evident in experiences like bungee jumping from a towering height of 272 feet. Ankit enjoys spending quality time with his loved ones, indulging in culinary pursuits, delving into literature, enjoying music, and exploring the intricacies of life.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Dr. Ankit Sharma as he embarks on this exciting chapter with NIST. We look forward to the valuable contributions and insights he will bring to our team as we continue to advance research and innovation in fire safety.