Department of Commerce Announces Finalization of CHIPS Incentives with xLight to Support Next-Generation Light Source for Lithography

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced today the signing of a final award of $150 million in federal incentives to xLight, Inc. under the CHIPS and Science Act. These incentives are for the construction and demonstration of a first-of-its-kind free-electron laser (FEL) prototype, a revolutionary alternative light source designed to redefine the limits of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

xLight’s FEL platform is designed to overcome physical bottlenecks in EUV lithography by providing greater power, increased efficiency and improved yield. This award will support prototype construction at the Albany Nanotech Complex in New York, validating and scaling this novel light source in the United States.

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