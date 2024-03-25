AMPTRICITY OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES SOLID-STATE ENERGY STORAGE FOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL USE
The 12 kWh residential system demonstration will coincide with NASCAR at COTA in Austin where the company will sponsor Driver Timmy Hill.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Amptricity demonstrates its first next-generation, solid-state technology for 12 kWh home energy storage, commercializing battery capabilities.
- Solid-state battery technology benefits include affordability, elimination of safety hazards, 3x performance over existing second-generation battery technology, and improved sustainability.
- Amptricity plans to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility, which could produce up to 2 GW. Site selection is underway in Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, Arkansas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Amptricity, a developer and manufacturer of proprietary solid-state battery technology, announces its official launch today, demonstrating its residential system to coincide with the NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. Systems begin full production in Q2 2024, with delivery in Q3 2024. Capacity allocation is 40,000 units for 2024 and 100,000 units for 2025.
"We delayed our 2023 release to focus on productizing the entire stationary line that will fulfill our strategic goal, aimed at lowering the price for the residential and commercial market,” said Damir Perge, Amptricity CEO and Co-Founder. “Demonstrating our system in Austin, Texas, we want to send a message to our prospective customers that we are more technically advanced with a lower total cost of ownership.”
Amptricity has 15 commercial product configurations to address every market up to 4 MWh units, to address residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, utilities, and renewables like solar and wind, and it is accepting pre-orders now.
Sponsoring the #66 Chevy Camaro in the Circuit of the Americas (COTA)
As part of its official launch, Amptricity sponsors NASCAR driver Timmy Hill with the #66 Chevy Camaro, owned by MBM Motorsports, in the COTA event on March 24.
