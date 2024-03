DatamanUSA is in search of skilled IT Professionals for various state agencies in South Carolina

We are hiring skilled IT Professionals in South Carolina DatamanUSA has openings for temporary IT professionals at all levels for various positions DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman USA is actively hiring proficient temporary IT professionals to join our team at different sites across South Carolina including Columbia, Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill, Greenville, Summerville, Goose Creek, Sumter, Florence and Spartanburg. These enduring roles provide an opportunity to positively impact lives while thriving in a supportive work environment.

DatamanUSA has openings for temporary IT professionals at all levels for various positions including:

• PCI Compliance Analyst

• Quality Assurance Analyst

• Banner - Project Manager

• Banner - Tech Cons – IAS

• Business Analyst

• Client Technologies Technician

• Computer Operator

• Data/Information Architect

• Database Administrator

• Database Developer (Oracle)

• Database Developer (SQL) – Advanced

• Datatel Consultant – Manager

• Enterprise Program Manager

• Enterprise Project Manager

• GIS Analyst

• IBM Curam Admin

• IBM Curam Developer

• Information Systems Architect

• Internet / Web Engineer

• IT Healthcare Consultant

• Network Administrator

• Network Architect

• Network Engineer

• Network Technician

• PeopleSoft Financial

• PeopleSoft Technical Support Engineer

• Princ Organiz Cons – Liminis

• Programmer

• Project Manager

• SAP BASIS Consultant

• SAP Change Management Consultant

• SAP Developer/Global Support Manager

• SAP Functional Consultant

• SAP Functional Team Lead Consultant

• SAP Junior Technical Support Engineer

• SAP Programming Consultant.

• SAP Project Implementation Manager/Specialist

• SAP Project Management Consultant.

• SAP Senior Developer/Consulting Director

• SAP Senior Technical Support Engineer

• SAP Technical Support Engineer I

• SAP Technical Support Engineer II.

• SAP Technical Team Lead Consultant

• Security Analyst

• Security Architect

• Software Developer (Java)

• Systems Administrator

• Systems Analyst

• Systems Engineer

• Systems Software Programmer

• Technical Trainer

• Web Designer

For more details about the positions, kindly reach out to our account manager Faraz Kazmi, Faraz@datamanusa.com.

According to Mrs. Nidhi Saxena, CEO and President of DatamanUSA, "For the past 20 years, DatamanUSA has been a trusted partner to the State of South Carolina. We've successfully fulfilled numerous staffing requirements for the state and its local agencies through our various contracts, including IT Staff Augmentation, Deliverable-based IT Projects, and Project Management for the South Carolina DHEC."

About DatamanUSA

Founded in 2000, Dataman is a leader in providing comprehensive IT Staff Augmentation Services and have extensive experience with Application development, IT Project Management, Planning and Analysis, Database Management and Business Intelligence, End User Support, Systems Administration, Network Services, IT Security, IT Training Services, IT Business and Process Consulting Services, Marketing Services and Data Conversion services. We have a proven history of successfully delivering similar IT Professional Services for public sector and transportation agencies across the country.

