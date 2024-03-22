AZ Neighbor Sees Top Arizona Home Remodeling Trends for 2024

Phoenix, Arizona, Mar, 22nd – As homeowners continue to invest in upgrading their living spaces, AZ Neighbor, a leading home renovation company in Arizona, reviews some of the top home remodeling trends for 2024.

Interior Paint Colors : Homeowners this year are choosing warm, neutral tones for their home’s interior walls. One consumer favorite is Sherwin Williams’ Color of the Year, SW 6239 Upward, a denim blue with gray undertones. Tan shades are also a popular choice. When it comes to color choices for trim, baseboards and casings, people are more often choosing dark colors. The contrast between the lighter, warm tones on the walls with the dark colored trim and casings results in a fresh, clean new look in the updated living spaces.

Luxury Vinyl Tile Flooring : Despite a number of emerging alternatives, luxury vinyl tile flooring remains the top choice among homeowners, namely because of its overall durability against water and scratches, its visual appeal and the many style options that are available.

Quartz Countertops : Quartz continues to be the #1 choice for homeowners when it comes to new countertops. Porcelain counters are a relatively new option, yet porcelain’s higher installation cost and susceptibility to chipping pose challenges to widespread adoption among consumers who still prefer the durability and strong aesthetic appeal of quartz counters.

Light Wood Tone Cabinets : Light wood tone cabinets, particularly in a shaker or flat panel door style, are gaining popularity, signaling a departure from raised panel doors. White-colored flat and shaker cabinets provide a more timeless look and are aesthetically more versatile in kitchen spaces than raised panel cabinets.

Master Bath Retreats : In 2024 shower remodels are the preferred home renovation project, with homeowners focusing on creating luxurious master bath retreats. Fiberglass showers are being replaced with tiled walls, improving the overall feel and functionality of the space.

“As homeowners seek to enhance the comfort and functionality of their living spaces, we’re excited to offer insights into the latest trends shaping the home remodeling landscape in 2024,” said Kristen Ongstad, Interior Designer and Founding Owner of AZ Neighbor.

