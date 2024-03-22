La’ James International College Announces Orientation and Start Dates for new 2024 March Cosmetology Classes Starting Soon

Johnston, Iowa, March 22nd — La’ James International College (LJIC), a leader in beauty and wellness education, is excited to announce the upcoming orientation and start dates for the Cosmetology and Nail Technology programs. The orientation is scheduled for March 18th, marking the beginning of a new journey for aspiring beauty professionals. The Cosmetology program will formally begin on March 25th and the Nail Technology program will begin on March 26th.

Orientation Day: A New Beginning

Scheduled for March 18th, the orientation day is designed to welcome the new cohort of students to LJIC’s vibrant community. This event provides an excellent opportunity for students to meet their instructors, become familiar with the campus facilities, and learn more about the curriculum and support services that are available to them. The orientation is a very important step in ensuring students are well-prepared and confident as they embark on their educational journey in the beauty industry.

Cosmetology Program: Crafting Beauty Experts

Starting on March 25th, the Cosmetology program offers comprehensive training in hair, skin, and nail care. The program focuses on hands-on learning and practical experience. Over the course of their educational journey, students will master the latest techniques and trends under the guidance of experienced professionals. Graduates of the program will have the skills needed to excel as licensed cosmetologists, whether in salons, spas, or as independent stylists.

Nail Technology Program: Shaping Nail Art Professionals

The Nail Technology program, beginning on March 26th, is designed for those passionate about nail art and care. Students will learn everything from basic manicures and pedicures to advanced nail art and enhancements, using state-of-the-art equipment and high-quality products. This program aims to prepare students for a thriving career as licensed nail technicians, ready to work in nail salons, luxury resorts, and spas.

For those interested in learning more about what LJIC has to offer, visit the official website at ljic.edu for information on programs, admissions, and how to apply. Don’t miss this opportunity to turn your passion for beauty into a rewarding career with La James International College.

About La James International College

La James International College has been at the forefront of beauty education for decades, providing students with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience needed to succeed in the fast-paced beauty industry. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on the latest industry trends, LJIC offers a range of programs in cosmetology, nail technology, massage therapy, and esthetics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Jessica Howe

La James International College

Phone: (888) 880-2108

Email: jhowe@ljic.edu

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/la-james-international-college-announces-orientation-and-start-dates-for-new-2024-march-cosmetology-classes-starting-soon/

About La’ James International College

La’ James International College is a beauty school with five different accredited campuses throughout the state of Iowa. Our focus is on our students and helping them build confidence so they can pursue their goals of becoming beauty professionals.

Contact La’ James International College

8805 Chambery Blvd

Johnston

IA 50131

United States

(888) 880-2108

Website: https://ljic.edu/