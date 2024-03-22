Growing Labor Force Impacts District of Columbia 5.1 Percent Unemployment Rate in February

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in February 2024, statistically unchanged from the revised January 2024 rate of 5.0 percent.



The District’s preliminary February job estimates show an increase of 4,600 jobs, for a total of 765,500 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,300 jobs. The public sector increased by 300 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



“As hiring rates improve and the District's labor force grows, the city's investment in workforce development and quality training is vital,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We are encouraging newcomers and natives alike to consider our DC Infrastructure Academy that recruits and trains Washingtonians to take on infrastructure careers with leading companies in this high-demand field.”



The number of employed District residents increased by 700 from 383,200 in January 2024 to 383,900 in February 2024. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,100 from 403,500 in January 2024 to 404,600 in February 2024. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points from 72.1 percent in January 2024 to 72.3 percent in February 2024.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, the number of jobs is the same as one year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors decreased 100 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,300 jobs, there was an 800 jobs decrease or 5.3 percent from one year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 200 after decreasing by 600 in the prior month. With employment at 30,200 jobs, there was a 100 jobs increase or .33 percent from one year ago.

Information sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,300 jobs, there was an 800 jobs decrease or 3.98 percent from one year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 100 jobs after decreasing by 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment 25,800 jobs, there was a 300 jobs decrease or 1.15 percent from one year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 400 jobs, after decreasing by 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 173,800 jobs, there was a 1,300 jobs decrease or .74 percent from one year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 1,400 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 124,500 jobs, there was a 2,300 jobs increase or 1.88 percent from one year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 2,100 jobs, after decreasing by 4,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 74,800 jobs, there was a 2,600 jobs increase or 3.6 percent from one year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 500 jobs, after a decrease of 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 67,500 jobs, there was a 900 jobs increase or 1.35 percent from one year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 700 over the month to 383,900. The civilian labor force increased by 1,100 to 404,600.

One year ago, total employment was 373,200 and the civilian labor force was 392,800. The number of unemployed was 19,500, and the unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

NOTES: The February 2024 final and March 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday April 19, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2023 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.