The National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) and NASA Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley are co-hosting an Advanced Packaging Summit as a hybrid virtual and in-person event at the NASA Ames Conference Center in Moffett Field, California. The Summit will run from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. PDT from April 18 - 19, 2024. This event will bring together technical experts from industry, academia, government, and industry alliances to identify key technical challenges and strategic approaches in advanced semiconductor packaging.

The Summit will be a place to foster collaboration, coordination, and innovation within the advanced packaging community. Participants will discuss:

Strategic technical challenges in advanced packaging

An overview of advanced packaging efforts in the government and private sectors

The goals of the NAPMP program in the context of CHIPS for America, CHIPS Incentives, and CHIPS R&D

A vision for a National Advanced Packaging Prototyping Facility (NAPPF).

This two-day hybrid event provides an opportunity to network and exchange ideas with thought leaders across the sector. Both days feature plenary and panel sessions with exemplary keynote and guest speakers mixed with interactive breakout sessions. Collectively, these sessions provide an opportunity for participants to collaborate and discuss key questions and topics that will shape future advanced packaging efforts. Topics to be considered include:

Packaging Equipment, Tools, and Processes

Chiplets Ecosystem

Thermal and Power Management

Co-Design and Electronic Design Automation (EDA)

Photonics and Connectors

Advanced Packaging Prototyping

Applications such as High-Performance Computing, including for AI; Low Power, Edge, and Mobile Applications; and Biomedical, Space, Automotive and other uses.

We encourage interested stakeholders, industry representatives, technical experts and researchers, and industry alliances to participate actively in this pivotal event. We welcome both domestic and international participation, as fostering global collaboration and enriching the discussions on advancing semiconductor standards and innovation are paramount to success.

Note to Foreign National registrants (both in-person and virtual): In preparation for your attendance to the CHIPS R&D National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) Advanced Packaging Summit, you will receive a NASA Identity Invitation email and a Pass Phrase email. Please be responsive to upload your identification information to the secure system. Registration for the summit near the deadline might not allow sufficient time to process your attendance request.