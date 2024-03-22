Submit Release
CDT Signs Joint Statement Noting Concerns Regarding the Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) expresses joint concerns about the Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill. While the Home Office has briefed interested parties on the Bill, the discussion has been limited to the amendments and not the wider operation of the revised regime.

This limitation has led to a lack of technical clarity in several definitions within the Act and the Bill, and ambiguity in the application of certain criteria tests. CDT has previously expressed security concerns over proposed amendments to this Bill.

Read the full letter here.

