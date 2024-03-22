52 More Students Qualify for RTX MATHCOUNTS® National Competition

Mathletes competing at the Illinois State Competition MATHCOUNTS Competition Series logo

13 states announced their national competitors this week.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS® Foundation hosted its third round of state competitions this weekend. Thirteen more states have announced their top students who will advance to the 2024 RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition in May:

• From Arkansas: Dhruv Jha of Bentonville, Vivek Kalyankar of Fayetteville, Clayton Niederman of Bentonville and Ryan Renjith of Bentonville.

• From Colorado: Aarush Goradia of Centennial, Jasper Huang of Centennial, Derek Yin of Longmont and Christopher Zhu of Englewood.

• From Delaware: Edward Chen of Hockessin, Eric Chen of Wilmington, Statya Kokonda of Wilmington and Jahl Miraji-khat of Middletown.

• From the Department of Defense: Narmin Guliyeva of Ankara, Turkey; Cooper McCann of Vicenza, Italy; Ada McCaskey of Naples, Italy and Lucas Sze of Okinawa, Japan.

• From Georgia: Akshaj Arora of Johns Creek, Christopher Gao of Alpharetta, Marin Ho of Alpharetta and Nathan Ye of Atlanta.

• From Illinois: Isaac Chan-Osborn of Chicago, Boyou Huang of Champaign, Christopher Sakaliyski of Chicago and William Wu of Naperville.

• From Louisiana: Fionna Lu of Baton Rouge, Wilson Zheng of New Orleans, Jason Zhou of Baton Rouge and Ziang Zhuang of Baton Rouge.

• From Maryland: Roy Brauwerman of Rockville, Jincheng Feng of Rockville, Eric Xie of Potomac and David Yu of Baltimore.

• From Nebraska: Wensi Cui of Lincoln, Advaith Namasivayam of Omaha, James Yu of Lincoln and Sophie Yu of Lincoln.

• From Ohio: Aryan Agarwal of Aurora, Samuel Joo of Solon, Arush Krisp of Lewis Center and Henry Lu of Dublin.

• From Oregon: Sophia Han of Lake Oswego, Audrey Hou of Portland, Keshav Karumbunathan of Portland and Joseph Liang of Portland.

• From Utah: Ryan Jiang of Salt Lake City, Aashita Mandiwal of Draper, Tanish Shetty of Lehi and Jonathan Wu of Sandy.

• From West Virginia: Gloria Hu of Morgantown, Yishan Liu of Morgantown, Anand Subraniani of Morgantown and Peilin of Wheeling.

These state competitions are the third level of competition in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series for students in sixth through eighth grade. The Mathletes® attending were top performers at the school level who also scored highly at one of 500 local chapter competitions in February.

The competitions involved:

• a 40-minute, 30-problem Sprint Round without calculators to test accuracy

• a 30-minute, eight-problem Target Round with calculators to test mathematical reasoning

• a 20-minute, 10-problem Team round with calculators to test teamwork skills

• an optional Countdown Round—a fast-paced oral competition

All MATHCOUNTS state competitions are organized by volunteer coordinators who receive support from the MATHCOUNTS national staff. Twenty more U.S. states and territories will announce 80 more national competitors this month after hosting their state competitions.

The RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition will take place in Washington, D.C. from May 11-13. Over 200 total Mathletes will vie for the title of National Champion, an honor that comes with a $20,000 college scholarship.

“We can’t wait to welcome these talented problem solvers to Washington in May,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “Reaching the national level of competition is an impressive feat, one that we’re excited to celebrate with the support of RTX.”

About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.