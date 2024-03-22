“Pearls of Life: Reflections of Faith, Hope and Love While Facing Life’s Challenges” by Ara Assilian
EINPresswire.com/ -- "Pearls of Life" is an inspiring book by Ara H. Assilian, a man who has lived an extraordinary life filled with diverse experiences. Published in 2023, the book is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of faith, hope, and love in overcoming life's challenges.
"Pearls of Life" isn't just about Ara's personal journey; it also aims to uplift and empower its readers. Through his words, Ara encourages readers to face their own challenges with faith, hope, and love. The book serves as a beacon of light, guiding readers to find strength in adversity and to cherish and nurture the precious "pearls" in their own lives. The book has been well-received for its honest portrayal of Ara's experiences and his inspiring outlook on life. It's a testament to Ara's resilience and his ability to find hope in the face of adversity. "Pearls of Life" is not just a book; it's a journey that invites readers to reflect on their own challenges and triumphs, and to find their own "pearls" amidst life's trials.
"Pearls of Life: Reflections of Faith, Hope, and Love While Facing Life’s Challenges" is more than just a memoir; it's a testament to the power of the human spirit and a guide to finding hope and strength in the face of adversity, a road map on how to love those who are closest to you and your immediate community at large. It's a book that will leave you inspired and moved, a book that will make you reflect on your own “pearls of life”.
About the Author
Ara H. Assilian, a seasoned veteran in the world of finance and business, is a man of many accomplishments. With an MBA in International Business Management and Finance from San Francisco State University, Ara spent eighteen impactful years in international banking. He first served at Wells Fargo Bank's head office in San Francisco, where he managed their International Credit Department. He then moved on to Citibank in Los Angeles, assuming the role of VP, General Manager. His responsibilities included overseeing all corporate finance and maintaining banking relationships with Far Eastern multinationals and banking institutions.
In 1969, at the young age of 19, Ara, an Armenian from Lebanon, moved to California. He has since spent over fifty fruitful years in the Golden State, contributing significantly to its economy. After his successful banking career, Ara purchased a company in the apparel industry. For the last three decades, he has been at the helm of a wholesale leisurewear and uniform design, production, and distribution company based in Southern California. Ara's accomplishments extend beyond the realm of business. He is now working on his second book titled “The Role of Public Policy on Economic Development” due to be published in late 2024. But perhaps, his greatest achievement is his family. Ara has been married to his soulmate and the spiritual rock of his family, Esther, for forty-nine years. They have two children, Shahe and Lara, and a deceased son named Hrag, whose name means "Fountain of Fire". Ara and Esther are also proud grandparents to five grandchildren, Gabriel, Tyler, Zoey, Jolene, and George.
Ara's decision to write this book was undoubtedly influenced by a combination of rich life experiences, a passion for learning and teaching, the desire to leave a legacy, family, and cultural heritage.
Having navigated a successful career in banking and business, Ara has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and insights that he may be eager to share with others. His background and role in managing teams suggest a deep-seated passion for learning and teaching, making writing a book a natural extension of this desire to impart wisdom and guidance to a broader audience.
Moreover, Ara may have felt a profound desire to leave a lasting legacy—a tangible testament to his experiences, values, and lessons learned over the years. For Ara, the book serves not only as a personal memoir but also as a gift to his family, offering future generations a glimpse into their heritage and the life lessons he holds dear.
As an Armenian from Lebanon living in the US, Ara's unique cultural perspective adds another layer of inspiration to his writing. By sharing his experiences and insights, he contributes to the diversity of voices in literature and offers readers a window into his rich cultural heritage.
In essence, Ara's inspiration to write this book stems from a deeply personal and multifaceted motivation—a desire to share his experiences, educate and inspire others, leave a lasting legacy, preserve family heritage, and contribute to the cultural tapestry of literature.
Message from the Author
“In my books, I share these insights with the hope that they might inspire you, spark your curiosity, and perhaps even guide you in your own journey. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a lifelong learner, or someone looking for an engaging read, I believe you'll find something of value in my work.
Remember, life is a continuous learning experience. Every challenge we face, every success we enjoy, adds to our wisdom and shapes who we are. In my writings, I aim to encourage this spirit of lifelong learning and growth.
For all those individuals and families who are going through a deep dark valley in their life, my message is to hang on to your precious life, take one day at a time and do not succumb to emotional despair. Have hope, faith, and love and see how you will discover new uncharted meaning and thrill in years to come. For God is a good God. He only has good plans for each of us, and He is the Creator of Love. He is boundless and precious. It is up to us to see it, to feel it, to show it, and then share that love freely with others, with no expectations.
I hope you find my books not just informative but also enjoyable. I look forward to sharing my experiences with you and hearing about your own journeys. Thank you for your support, and happy reading!”
For the latest updates on the author and to delve deeper into his literary journey, we invite you to explore his Facebook account and websites https://www.facebook.com/Arahassilian, https://www.pearlsoflife.us/gallery and www.araassilian.com.
On December 23, "Pearls of Life" achieved an impressive milestone by becoming the #1 best-seller on Amazon in the category of Death and Grief, out of over 4.5 million books available on the platform. This achievement is a testament to the book's power and resonance with readers. In just two days, almost 2,000 copies of the book were sold, marking a major achievement in Ara's writing career.
The book's success did not go unnoticed. It was featured in a TV interview by Logan Crawford, on Prime Seven Media Spotlight Network TV further cementing its status as a significant contribution to the literature on grief and resilience. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzmBX0zexPg )
“Pearls of Life” is also a soul enriching joyful journey on topics of meaning of life and how to sustain a loving and happy family relationship and Christ centered living. The book is also an unfolding and ongoing love story between Esther and Ara. Their journey together is a testament to their enduring love and commitment, making Ara's life story truly remarkable. If you are interested in buying this book, it is available for purchase at Amazon or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Pearls-Life-Reflections-Facing-Challenges-ebook/dp/B0BZ3Q3NTR
