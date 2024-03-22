Manchin, Bipartisan Colleagues Introduce Legislation To Support American Titanium Supply Chain

March 21, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced the bipartisan Securing America’s Titanium Manufacturing Act to support America’s titanium supply chain and bolster investment in the U.S. defense industrial base. Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

Currently, the U.S. titanium industry imports 100% of its titanium sponge, a product which is made into titanium metals and alloys. Those materials are critical components of military fighter aircraft, submarines, satellites, and many other defense technologies. Almost 90% percent of titanium sponge is imported from Japan, a key national security partner. But, an outdated tariff on titanium sponge is putting U.S. producers at a disadvantage relative to foreign titanium producers in hostile nations including China and Russia, who do not pay this tax. This bipartisan legislation would remove the 15% tariff on titanium sponge imports, cutting millions of dollars in unnecessary costs for U.S. companies that produce critical defense materials.

“I am proud to introduce the Securing America’s Titanium Manufacturing Act with Senators Cortez Masto, Blackburn, Tillis and Capito. Titanium is a critical mineral essential for engines, military fighter aircraft, satellite parts, and many other military technologies, and our bipartisan legislation would help ensure the United States has a reliable titanium sponge supply chain from countries that share our values, like Japan,” said Senator Manchin. “I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get this commonsense bill across the finish line and signed into law.”

The Securing America’s Titanium Manufacturing Act would remove the existing 15% tariff on titanium sponge imports from nations with preferential trade status until the end of 2031. The legislation would also require the President to monitor any efforts by China or other hostile countries to move into the U.S. titanium supply chain, and would give authority to the President to reapply the tariff if it becomes necessary to support U.S. businesses, workers, or national security in the future. The Securing America’s Titanium Manufacturing Act is supported by Titanium Metals Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Howmet Aerospace, Perryman Company, United Steelworkers, and the Aerospace Industry Association.