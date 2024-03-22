Ford Little Appointed to Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission

NASHVILLE --- Ford Little has been named to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. A Knoxville native, he will represent Commission District 2 which consists of 11 counties. His appointment runs through February 2029.

Mr. Little is an attorney for the Woolf-McClane firm in Knoxville whose primary areas of practice include construction law, commercial litigation, and product liability/toxic tort. He has been a member of Best Lawyers in America© by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® since 2009. In 2019, Mr. Ford was selected as one of America’s Top 100 Bet-the Company Litigators®.

A hunter and fisherman, Mr. Little is excited about the opportunity to serve on the Commission. “I look forward to listening and learning about the role that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plays in managing and preserving Tennessee’s fish and wildlife so that current and future citizens of our great state can enjoy its abundant resources.”

Mr. Little has been active in several professional and civic organizations. He is a member of the Construction Lawyers Society of America (Charter Fellow), Knoxville Bar Association (Fellow), Tennessee Bar Association, and Knox County Industrial Board, Associated General Contractors of Tennessee.

He is a past president of The University of Tennessee Alumni Association and past chair of The University of Tennessee Past Presidents Council. Mr. Little has served on The University of Tennessee Alumni Association Board of Governors and UTK Chancellor’s Associates. He currently serves on the Board for the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation Board of Directors. He is a past member of the boards of the Helen Ross McNabb Center, Dogwood Arts Festival and is a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in accounting and earned his Juris Doctor degree (J.D.) from Vanderbilt. He and his wife, Malinda, have two children, James (Georgia) and Carlen.

The 11 counties in TFWC District 2 are Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cumberland, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union. Mr. Little replaces Kent Woods of Kodak. Mr. Woods completed seven years of service on the 13-member governing body of the Agency.

