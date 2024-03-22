Novel chemotype NLRP3 inhibitors that target the CRID3-binding pocket with high potency

A screen in PubChem identified novel pyrolo-triazine acetamide compounds that inhibit nigericin-induced interleukin (IL)-1ß secretion from the immortalized human leukemia cell line THP-1 ( Farady et al, 2020 ). We selected two representative compounds from this series, which we designated as NLRP3-inhibiting compounds (NIC)-11 and NIC-12, to functionally characterize their activity profile and mechanism of action against various NLRP3 inflammasome stimuli in primary immune cells of human and murine origin. We show that NIC-11 and NIC-12 selectively inhibited inflammasome activation by various NLRP3 stimuli with nM potency in both human blood monocytes and primary mouse BMDMs without targeting NF-κB–dependent priming or activation of the NLRC4, AIM2, and pyrin inflammasomes. Bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET) analyses demonstrated that this novel class of inhibitors binds to the central NLRP3 NACHT domain in live cells. Subsequent structural modeling studies revealed that NIC-12 interacts with the recently discovered binding pocket of CRID3 in the central NLRP3 NACHT domain, but in a critically distinct conformation compared with CRID3. Unlike CRID3, NIC-11 and NIC-12 did not modulate the enzymatic activity of carbonic anhydrases I and II in biochemical assays. Finally, we demonstrate that NIC-12 suppresses circulating IL-1ß levels in vivo in LPS-challenged mice and inhibits NLRP3 inflammasome activation in primary monocytes from CAPS patients and macrophages expressing various disease-associated NLRP3 mutants with significantly increased potency compared with CRID3. In conclusion, the work presented here identifies a novel chemical class of NLRP3-targeted inhibitors and defines their binding pocket and molecular mechanism of action. These highly selective and active NLRP3 inhibitors may be used to complement existing CRID3-based NLRP3 inhibitors in pharmacological studies and serve as novel chemical leads for the development of NLRP3-targeted therapies.

Inflammasomes play a central role in orchestrating innate and adaptive immune responses. Assembly of these intracellular multi-protein complexes results in recruitment and activation of caspase-1. This protease is a prototypic and evolutionarily conserved cysteine-dependent endoprotease and assumes a critical function in the maturation of pro-interleukin (IL)-1β and pro-IL-18, converting them into their mature and active forms, IL-1β and IL-18, respectively ( Van Opdenbosch & Lamkanfi, 2019 ). Furthermore, caspase-1 plays a pivotal role in the cleavage of gasdermin D (GSDMD), a cytosolic protein that instigates the formation of large GSDMD pores, thereby disrupting ionic gradients across cellular membranes. This process, known as pyroptosis, entails a highly inflammatory lytic cell death mechanism characterized by plasma membrane rupture, facilitating the extracellular dispersion of cytokines, damage-associated molecular patterns such as high mobility group box 1, and other cytosolic solutes such as the lytic cell death marker lactate dehydrogenase (LDH).

Results

NIC-11 and NIC-12 inhibit NLRP3 inflammasome activation in mouse macrophages The defining tricyclic hexahydro-s-indacene moiety and central sulfonylurea group of the well-established CRID3 inhibitor class are absent from the chemical structures of NIC-11 and NIC-12 (Fig 1A). Instead, they carry a central pyrrole[1,2-d][1,2,4]triazine backbone that is extended with a chlorothiophene moiety at one end of the molecule. In NIC-11, an amide bond extends this thieno[2′,3′:4,5]pyrrole[1,2-d][1,2,4]triazine core with a pyrimidine sidechain. In NIC-12, the pyrimidine moiety is replaced with a substituted piperidine (Fig 1A). Figure 1. NIC-11 and NIC-12 inhibit NLRP3 inflammasome activation in mouse macrophages. (A) Chemical structures of NIC-11, NIC-12, and CRID3 (MCC950). (B, C, D, E, F, G) Dose–response curves of the effect of NIC-11 (B, E), NIC-12 (C, F), and CRID3 (D, G) on the secretion of IL-1β (B, C, D) or LDH (E, F, G) from LPS-primed (100 ng ml−1) primary BMDMs treated with nigericin (10 μM). IL-1β secretion and LDH release are depicted as mean ± SEM of n = 4 biological replicates. (H, I, J, K) Immortalized BMDM (iBMDM) were either left untreated (Ctrl) or primed with LPS (100 ng ml−1), followed by treatment with either 0.01% DMSO or 1 μM of the indicated compounds before being stimulated with ATP (5 mM) (H, J) or silica (500 ng ml−1) (I, K). (H, I) Supernatants were analyzed for IL-1β secretion. IL-1β secretion is depicted as mean ± SEM of n = 3 biological replicates. Statistical significance was analyzed by one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. ***P ≤ 0.001. (J, K) Lysates were immunoblotted for caspase-1 (CASP1), IL-1β, GSDMD, and β-actin. One representative Western blot is shown out of three independent experiments. Arrows indicate the unprocessed (black) and processed (white) forms, respectively. Source data are available for this figure. After chemical synthesis (Fig S1) (Supplemental Data 1), we first evaluated the potential effects of NIC-11 and NIC-12 on the NLRP3 inflammasome by measuring their activity against nigericin-induced IL-1β release and pyroptosis induction in LPS-primed mouse BMDMs. CRID3 was taken along as a reference inhibitor in these analyses. NIC-11 and NIC-12 inhibited the release of IL-1β in a concentration-dependent manner with half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) values of 69 nM and 11 nM, respectively (Fig 1B and C). The IC 50 value of CRID3 in this assay was 295 nM (Fig 1D), indicating that NIC-11 and NIC-12 inhibit nigericin-induced IL-1β secretion from mouse BMDMs with apparent potencies that are, respectively, 4 and 26 times improved over that of the reference NLRP3 inhibitor CRID3. Consistent herewith, measurements of nigericin-induced pyroptosis showed that NIC-11 and NIC-12 dose-dependently inhibited LDH release with, respectively, 4 and 21 times higher potencies that CRID3 (Fig 1E–G). Figure S1. Synthesis schemes of NIC-11 and NIC-12. (A, B), Target compounds NIC-12 (A) and NIC-11 (B) were synthesized from methyl 4H-thieno[3,2-b]pyrrole-5-carboxylate in, respectively, 8 and 7 steps by reacting the intermediate carbamate reagents with, respectively, (R)-1-(cyclopropylmethyl)piperidin-3-amine and 2-aminopyrimidine to generate NIC-12 and NIC-11, respectively. The inhibitory activity of NIC-11 and NIC-12 was not confined to nigericin as a stimulus for NLRP3 inflammasome activation because IL-1ß secretion induced by ATP or silica crystals was equally blocked (Fig 1H and I). As seen with the reference inhibitor CRID3, immunoblotting analysis revealed that NIC-11 and NIC-12 act apically in the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway because NLRP3-induced caspase-1 maturation and caspase-1–mediated cleavage of proIL-1ß and the pyroptosis effector GSDMD were also inhibited (Fig 1J and K). Together, these results demonstrate that NIC-11 and NIC-12 represent a novel class of highly potent broad-spectrum NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors.

NIC-11 and NIC-12 target NLRP3 signaling upstream of caspase-1 in mouse BMDMs Activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome proceeds through a biphasic process in which NLRP3 activation is preceded by a priming step that serves to transcriptionally up-regulate NLRP3 and pro-IL-1ß expression via TLR-induced NF-κB signaling (Bauernfeind et al, 2009). Although in our previous experiments the inhibitors were provided after LPS priming, we confirmed that they do not target TLR-induced secretion of the NF-κB–dependent cytokines IL-6 and TNF (Fig 2A and B). Neither did the inhibitors induce cytotoxicity in BMDMs, even after 24 h exposure at a much higher dose (10 μM) than required for complete inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome (Fig S2). Figure 2. NIC-11 and NIC-12 target NLRP3 signaling upstream of caspase-1 in mouse BMDMs. (A, B) Primary wild-type BMDMs were treated with 0.01% DMSO or with 1 μM of the indicated compounds, before being either left untreated (Ctrl) or stimulated with LPS (100 ng ml−1), Pam3CSK4 (500 ng ml−1), or Resiquimod (2 μg ml−1). (A, B) Supernatants were analyzed for IL-6 (A) or TNF (B) secretion. Values are depicted as mean ± SEM of n = 3 biological replicates. Statistical significance was analyzed by two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. ns, nonsignificant. (C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K) iBMDM were either left untreated (Ctrl) or primed with LPS (100 ng ml−1), followed by treatment with either 0.01% DMSO or 1 μM of the indicated compounds before being stimulated with NeedleTox (NdTox, 500 ng ml−1 PA and 100 ng ml−1 LFn-Needle) (C, F, G) or transfected with herring sperm dsDNA (2 μg ml−1) (D, H, I) or exposed to TcdA (1 μg ml−1) (E, J, K). (C, D, E) Lysates were immunoblotted for caspase-1, IL-1β, GSDMD, and β-actin. One representative Western blot is shown out of three independent experiments. Arrows indicate the unprocessed (black) and processed (white) forms, respectively. (F, G, H, I, J, K) Supernatants were analyzed for IL-1β secretion (F, H, J) or LDH activity (G, I, K). IL-1β secretion and LDH activity are depicted as mean ± SEM of n = 3 biological replicates. Statistical significance was analyzed using one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. ns, nonsignificant. Figure S2. NIC-11 and NIC-12 do not induce cytotoxicity in BMDMs. Primary wild-type BMDMs were either left untreated (Ctrl) or treated with 0.1% DMSO or 10 μM of the indicated compounds for 24 h. Supernatants were analyzed for LDH activity. LDH activity is depicted as mean ± SEM of n = 3 biological replicates. Contrasting markedly to their potent inhibitory effects on NLRP3 stimuli (Fig 1), NIC-11 and NIC-12 failed to suppress cleavage of caspase-1, proIL-1ß, and GSDMD in LPS-primed immortalized BMDMs (iBMDMs) that were subsequently treated with NeedleTox (NdTox) for activation of the NLRC4 inflammasome or transfected with dsDNA to activate the AIM2 inflammasome (Fig 2C and D). Similar to CRID3, they also did not modulate these responses upon activation of the Pyrin inflammasome in TcdA-intoxicated iBMDMs (Fig 2E). Consistent herewith, secretion of IL-1ß and induction of pyroptosis by the NLRC4, AIM2, or Pyrin inflammasome pathways were unchanged in the presence of NIC-11, NIC-12, or CRID3 (Fig 2F–K). Collectively, these results show that NIC-11 and NIC-12 do not target NLRP3 priming and suggest that they selectively target the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway upstream of caspase-1.

Selective NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition in primary human monocytes To extend our findings to the human system, we next examined the potency and selectivity profiles of NIC-11 and NIC-12 in human primary blood monocytes. In contrast to mouse macrophages, TLR4 stimulation by LPS alone induces NLRP3-dependent secretion of IL-1ß in primary human blood monocytes (Netea et al, 2009; O’Brien et al, 2017). NIC-11 and NIC-12 showed potent activity in LPS-stimulated blood monocytes and dose-dependently inhibited IL-1ß secretion with IC 50 values of 16 and 8 nM, respectively (Fig 3A and B). The IC 50 value of CRID3 in this assay was 100 nM (Fig 3C), indicating that NIC-11 and NIC-12 display potencies in human blood monocytes that are, respectively, 6 and 12.5 times better than that of the reference NLRP3 inhibitor CRID3. Similar results were obtained with LPS-stimulated human PBMCs, where NIC-12 exhibits a tenfold higher efficacy compared with CRID3 (Fig 3D). Moreover, each of the three inhibitors abolished LPS-induced IL-1ß secretion from human blood monocytes when used at 1 μM without modulating LPS-induced IL-6 and TNF secretion levels (Fig 3E–G), demonstrating that NIC-11 and NIC-12, like CRID3, suppress LPS-induced NLRP3 activation downstream of TLR4-induced NF-κB signaling. Their inhibitory activity against NLRP3 signaling is not limited to LPS as a stimulus because activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome by the endogenous STING agonist cGAMP (Gaidt et al, 2017) was also blocked by NIC-11 and NIC-12 pretreatment (Fig 3H). Contrastingly, NIC-11, NIC-12, and CRID3 did not inhibit IL-1ß secretion and pyroptosis induction in human monocytes treated with TcdA for activation of the Pyrin inflammasome or NdTox for activation of the NLRC4 inflammasome (Fig 3I–L). Together, these results demonstrate that NIC-11 and NIC-12 potently and selectively inhibit activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome in human monocytes. Figure 3. Selective NLRP3 inflammasome inhibition in primary human monocytes. (A, B, C) Dose–response curves of the effect of NIC-11 (A), NIC-12 (B), and CRID3 (C) on IL-1β secretion from LPS-stimulated (100 ng ml−1) primary human monocytes. IL-1β secretion is depicted as mean ± SEM of n = 3 biological replicates. (D) Dose–response curves of the effect of NIC-12 and CRID3 on IL-1β secretion from LPS-stimulated (100 ng ml−1) primary human PBMCs. IL-1β secretion is depicted as mean ± SEM of n = 5 biological replicates. (E, F, G) Primary human monocytes were exposed to 0.01% DMSO or 1 μM of the indicated compounds before being subjected to either no treatment (Ctrl) or treatment with LPS (100 ng ml−1). (E, F, G) Supernatants were analyzed for IL-1β (E), IL-6 (F), and TNF (G) secretion. (H, I, J, K, L) Primary human monocytes were either left untreated (Ctrl) or treated with Pam3CSK4 (100 ng ml−1), before treatment with 0.01% DMSO or 1 μM of the indicated compounds, followed by stimulation with 2'3'-cGAMP (50 μg ml−1) (H), TcdA (1 μg ml−1) (I, J), or NdTox (500 ng ml−1 PA and 100 ng ml−1 LFn-Needle) (K, L). (H, I, J, K, L) Supernatants were analyzed for IL-1β secretion (H, I, K) or LDH activity (J, L). Values are depicted as mean ± SEM of n = 3 biological replicates. Statistical significance was analyzed by one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. ****P ≤ 0.0001; ***P ≤ 0.001; **P ≤ 0.01; ns, nonsignificant.