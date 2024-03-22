CXCR4: from B-cell development to B cell-mediated diseases

CXCR4 is expressed on all B-cell subsets during B-cell development from HSCs to antibody-secreting cells. However, the level of the expression of the receptor varies over time, allowing B-lineage cells to progress in their development and maturation (Aiuti et al, 1997; Honczarenko et al, 1999; Palmesino et al, 2006) (Fig 1).

Central development: from HSCs to immature B cells

CXCR4 is already involved at a very early stage of hematopoiesis in the BM, maintaining a pool of quiescent HSCs. The CXCL12/CXCR4 axis, throughout contacts with the so-called CXCL12-abundant reticular (CAR) cells, maintains retention of HSCs within specialized niches (Sugiyama et al, 2006; Tzeng et al, 2011). Indeed, the induced deletion of CXCR4 in adult mice leads to a reduction in the number of HSCs within the BM. HSCs, in the absence of CXCR4, demonstrate heightened vulnerability to myelosuppressive stress triggered by 5-fluorouracil and exit the G0 quiescent phase (Sugiyama et al, 2006). In accordance, the in vitro addition of CXCL12 inhibits the entry of murine HSCs into the cell cycle in a dose-dependent manner, confirming the central role of CXCR4 in governing HSC proliferation (Nie et al, 2008). Depletion of CAR cells in mice results in a reduced number of HSCs and an up-regulation of early myeloid selector genes, resembling the phenotype observed in wild-type HSCs cultured without a niche (Omatsu et al, 2010). Conversely, aberrant CXCR4 signaling is also deleterious to generate early lymphoid progenitors, as the increased quiescence of short-term HSCs observed in CXCR4 GOF Cxcr4+/1013 mice impairs transition to multipotent progenitors and to the common lymphoid progenitor (CLP) (Freitas et al, 2017). Hence, both CAR cells and a fine regulation of CXCR4 signaling are essential for the generation of lymphoid progenitors and for the maintenance of HSCs in an undifferentiated state (Omatsu et al, 2010).

Furthermore, CXCR4 enables CLP to position in the vicinity of IL7+CXCL12+ stromal cells, allowing the commitment of CLP in the B-lineage (Tokoyoda et al, 2004; Cordeiro Gomes et al, 2016; Kaiser et al, 2023). Subsequently, pro-B cells in contact with the IL-7–expressing cells proliferate, while remaining anchored within these niches (Tokoyoda et al, 2004) (Fig 1). During this stage, the IL-7 signaling pathway sustains the expression of CXCR4 and the adhesion protein FAK augmenting adherence to the stromal environment (Clark et al, 2014; Fistonich et al, 2018). VDJ recombination ensues, leading to the formation of a functional immunoglobulin heavy chain (Igµ), constitutive of the pre-BCR (Clark et al, 2014). Observations from high-power field confocal microscopy of mouse BM have revealed that small pre-B cells, which cease proliferating, tend to localize in proximity to stromal cells exhibiting low levels of IL-7 but high levels of CXCL12 (Mandal et al, 2019). This strategic localization is attributed to the effect of the pre-BCR, which induces an up-regulation of CXCR4 expression through IRF4, concurrently down-regulating the expression of adhesion factors (Mandal et al, 2019). This orchestrated response enables pre-B cells to disengage from IL-7–rich niches within the BM (Johnson et al, 2008; Fistonich et al, 2018). Between pre-B cells and immature/mature B cells, a twofold down-regulation of CXCR4 leads to a decreased response to CXCL12 in mice and allows the egress of these cells from the BM (Honczarenko et al, 1999; Beck et al, 2014) (Fig 1). Immature and mature B cells increase simultaneously CCR7 expression favoring the formation of CXCR4-CCR7 heterodimers, which may also impair CXCR4 signaling and induce BM exit (Mcheik et al, 2019).

Discerning the direct and indirect effects of CXCR4 signaling in vivo poses a considerable challenge. Numerous data from studies conducted in artificial BM progenitor culture systems indicate that CXCR4 exerts effects beyond mere chemotaxis. In vitro, the expression of pre-BCR and evasion of IL-7 only result in minor effects on B-cell developmental transcriptional and epigenetic programs without CXCL12 (Mandal et al, 2019). B220+IgM− progenitors from WT mice, cultivated with a reduced IL-7 dose in the presence of CXCL12, have a transcriptomic profile of cell cycle repression and tend toward differentiation programs involving Irf4, Irf8, and Ikzf3 (encoding the transcription factor Aiolos) in an ERK-dependent manner (Mandal et al, 2019). Consistently, ATAC-seq experiments reveal that CXCR4 opens binding sites for transcription factors involved in late B lymphopoiesis (e.g., FOXO1, E2A) while preventing the binding of factors such as MYC and STAT5, implicated in earlier processes (Mandal et al, 2019). CXCR4 is also involved in light-chain recombination in small pre-B cells, favoring Rag expression and Igk transcription (Mandal et al, 2019; McLean & Mandal, 2020).

In addition to the pivotal role of CXCR4 in B-cell ontogeny, recent data highlight its involvement in central B-cell tolerance. In the 3–83Igi,H-2b mb1Cre mouse model, autoreactive immature B cells, characterized by high avidity for the self-antigen MHC-I H-2Kb, have a 1.5-fold increase in CXCR4 expression compared with non-autoreactive cells, preventing them from migrating to the periphery (Greaves et al, 2019; Pelanda et al, 2022). This CXCR4 higher expression in immature autoreactive B cells is also observed in a human immune system humanized mouse (HIS hu-mice), in which all mouse cells express a self-antigen that reacts with developing human Igκ+ B cells (Alves da Costa et al, 2021). In this model, autoreactive immature B cells show a higher migration potential in response to CXCL12 than non–self-reactive immature B cells. Furthermore, treatment of these mice with a CXCR4 antagonist (AMD3100) results in a twofold increase in the frequency of autoreactive B cells in the spleen after 48 h, confirming that CXCR4 plays functionally a key role in the retention of autoreactive B cells in the BM (Alves da Costa et al, 2021).

More recently, Okoreeh et al suggested, with in vitro culture of B220+IgM− progenitors, the direct requirement for CXCR4 signaling in orchestrating receptor editing and Igλ recombination (Okoreeh et al, 2022). Indeed, CXCR4 deficiency impairs Igλ+ B-cell development, as CXCR4 signaling promotes chromatin accessibility of the Igλ locus and modulates accessibility at binding motifs for transcription factors critical in receptor editing (Okoreeh et al, 2022).

Altogether, CXCR4 not only plays a role in B-cell development in BM but also contributes to central B-cell tolerance mechanisms.