Inspired Dentistry Now Offers the Most Precise Dental Implant Placement

PLANT CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024
PLANT CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES — Dr. Hussein Abdulameer is excited to announce new dental implant innovations at Inspired Dentistry of Plant City. Dr. Hussein has been expertly placing implants for years in Plant City and Lakeland, but he recently pursued advanced training under Dr. Virgil Mongalo, the U.S.’s top implant instructor. The office is also equipped with a CBCT scanner and digital scanner that provide comprehensive, 3-D imaging for precise and safe implant placement. As a leader in oral healthcare in Florida, Inspired Dentistry of Plant City is proud to be at the forefront of restorative dentistry with these new developments.
Dr. Hussein Learned Implant Placement from the Best
Dr. Hussein believes healthcare professionals have an obligation to stay in the loop on the latest treatments. Under Dr. Mongalo’s expert guidance at the Live Implant Training course, he studied advanced implantation methods, gaining hands-on experience by placing implants in real patients. Dr. Hussein is ready and excited to provide these cutting-edge techniques for patients in Plant City and the Lakeland area. This course builds on his previous specialized training in Implant Continuum and Full Mouth Rehabilitation and Occlusion.
Continuing dentistry education is increasingly vital as more patients choose implants to replace missing teeth and restore the function of their smile. A 2018 study in the Journal of Dental Research projected that dental implant use could be up to 23% by 2026. By studying the most up-to-date training, the already skilled Dr. Hussein can keep up with rising demand to meet patient needs.
CBCT Scans Offer Detailed Implant Planning
Inspired Dentistry of Plant City makes the implant process even smoother with cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), a fast, non-invasive way to plan treatment according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This cone-shaped x-ray creates a detailed, 3-D image of dental structures.
With these comprehensive scans, Dr. Hussein gets an accurate glimpse of teeth, gum, and bone health to diagnose any problems to be addressed before implantation. Then, he is able to pinpoint precisely where to place implants. Plus, patients can see CBCT results right in the office, allowing them to remain an active part of their treatment planning—a priority in Dr. Hussein’s practice.
Pioneering Implant Care for Plant City and Lakeland
Patients can count on Inspired Dentistry of Plant City for the most innovative dental implant technology and training available. Quick and convenient scans, precise implantation, and compassionate aftercare are standard. And that’s on top of the distinctions that already set apart this privately-owned practice—PPO insurance acceptance, customized treatment plans, and direct access to Dr. Hussein, even on holidays or weekends. At his office, patients don’t just get replacement teeth. They get personalized, transformative care that’s ahead of its time.
