Exsell Real Estate Experts Broker Dan Burgeson Reacts to Recent Legal Settlement and Rule Changes Regarding Commissions
Our core belief is that clients should be empowered to 'Buy the house they want, versus the one they can afford.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exsell Real Estate Experts Veteran broker Dan Burgeson offered his thoughts today on the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) decision to settle lawsuits and alter commission structures.
— Dan Burgeson
The settlement, valued at $418 million, includes changes that housing experts believe will lead to lower housing costs. However, Burgeson expressed concerns about potential consequences for both sellers and buyers.
Sellers May Face Lower Proceeds.
Burgeson suggests sellers might see a decrease in their final sale price. He argues that reduced commissions will lessen the incentive for buyers' agents to aggressively market properties, leading to lower offers.
Challenges for Buyers
Burgeson also anticipates difficulties for buyers navigating the initial post-settlement period. He suggests buyers might face temporary challenges securing representation until the new compensation model is established. In the worst-case scenario, some agents might opt out of working with buyers altogether.
Uncertainties Remain
Burgeson acknowledges the need for a more transparent and competitive commission structure. However, he emphasizes the current uncertainty surrounding how these changes will play out for both buyers and sellers. The coming months will likely see adjustments within the real estate industry as agents adapt to the new landscape. Burgeson encourages both buyers and sellers to seek out experienced and informed agents who can navigate these changes effectively.
Exsell Experts has announced plans to implement a tiered commission system offering clients more flexibility and value.
"We've always prioritized client choice and satisfaction," says Burgeson. "Our core belief is that clients should be empowered to 'Buy the house they want, versus the one they can afford.' This tiered system aligns perfectly with that philosophy." The new system will offer clients a range of service packages at various price points. Each tier will clearly outline the level of support and services included, allowing clients to choose the option that best suits their needs and budget.
Exsell emphasizes their longstanding commitment to client wallets. "Negotiable commissions have always been part of our approach," Burgeson explains. "We believe in valuing our time while prioritizing client savings – there will always be room to find common ground." Exsell prides itself on a client-centric approach that prioritizes satisfaction. Their dedication to transparency and negotiation aligns well with the evolving commission landscape. By offering a tiered system, they empower clients to make informed decisions based on their unique needs.
As the real estate industry adjusts to the upcoming changes, Exsell Real Estate Experts remain committed to providing exceptional service at competitive rates. Their focus on client choice and value ensures a smooth transition for both buyers and sellers in the evolving market.
ABOUT EXSELL REAL ESTATE EXPERTS
Founded in 2008, Exsell Real Estate Experts (Exsell) is at the cutting edge of the real estate industry. With their new tiered commission plans, they have shown how to deliver the best client experience for far less money. Sellers get more of the proceeds of the sale, often saving thousands in commission. Exsell believes that securing the most NET profit for the client is what should be the most important consideration. From the initial point of contact to closing, you will see the Exsell difference and how great things can happen when driven professionals are in your corner. Exsell Experts pride themselves on their dedication and knowledge of their profession in an ever-changing industry.
ABOUT DAN BURGESON
After 16 years of hard work, sacrificing his time with family, friends and hobbies, Dan Burgeson knew there had to be a better way to sell real estate. He created his revolutionary new marketing system to save the agents he mentors from giving up living a life to work in his industry and make a good living. Dan has built one of the most successful Real Estate brokerages in Wisconsin and wants to share that success with others. Dan is a big part of The Exsell difference, a combination of state-of-the-art technology together with the highest standards of customer service at a much lower cost to the client.
