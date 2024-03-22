Governor Abbott Named 2024 Texan Of The Year

TEXAS, March 22 - March 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night was awarded 2024 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference for his critical role in propelling the Texas economy to greater heights at an award reception in New Braunfels.



“Not only is Texas the headquarters of headquarters, but our small businesses also employ nearly half of all working Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “We, as a state, will work side-by-side with small businesses, making sure that they are going to have the promise of the opportunity that can only be found in Texas. Whether you own a business, are an educator, or working in healthcare, Texans are the reason our state and our economy continues to lead the nation. I am honored to receive the Texan of the Year award, and I’m proud to have the opportunity to serve the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world.”



Speaking to a crowd of 350 business and industry leaders, Governor Abbott lauded Texas as the top state for small business jobs growth and emphasized the crucial role small businesses play in cementing Texas’ position as the eighth-largest economy in the world. Additionally, the Governor highlighted Texas for being recognized as the nation’s Top Business Climate and the Best State for Business for a record-shattering 19 years in a row. Governor Abbott also celebrated the largest property tax cut in Texas history—with $18 billion going back into the pockets of hardworking Texans—which was signed into law last year.



The Texas Legislative Conference is a nonpartisan organization of Texas business and political leaders who meet annually in New Braunfels to focus on public policy issues. For decades, this event has been an inspiration to hundreds who gather to hear respected individuals offer their insights and honor those whose impact has changed the face of business and politics in Texas.

