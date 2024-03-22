Between Dance and Poetry, the Next Appointment with Alicia Steeves
Upcoming events with Canadian Dancer and Choreographer Alicia Steeves.
New York is the cradle of infinite experience and art. This is why NYC reminds you every day of why you chose to be an artist.”CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alicia Steeves' next performance in the production of Alice in Wonderland at 92NY. This renowned theater for young audiences has been a pillar of the arts community for over 150 years, using the power of arts and ideas to inspire, educate, and transform lives. And now, Alicia Steeves, a talented Canadian dancer, and choreographer based in New York, will grace the stage with her incredible talent.
— Alicia Steeves
The production of Alice in Wonderland promises to be a magical experience for audiences of all ages. With Alicia Steeves as part of the cast, we can anticipate a stunning performance full of mesmerizing choreography and gripping storytelling. Her passion for dance and ability to bring characters to life through her movement will surely make this production unforgettable.
Alicia Steeves' involvement in this production is not only a testament to her talent but also a reflection of the theatre's commitment to showcasing diverse artists. As a Canadian artist making waves in the New York City dance scene, Her presence will undoubtedly add depth and richness to the overall production, allowing young audiences to connect with Alice's story in a whole new way.
March 23 and 24 are dates that should be marked on everyone's calendar. These are the days when Alicia Steeves will take the stage at 92NY and we can expect nothing less than brilliant. The combination of her talent, the enchanting story of Alice in Wonderland, and the theatre's commitment to fostering community and change make this production an event not to be missed.
And again Alicia Steeves will be performing at the CandyBox Dance Festival in Minneapolis on April 22nd. This festival is a celebration of dance and creativity, and Alicia's performance of "The Lighthouse" is sure to be a highlight of the event.
"The Lighthouse" is a collaborative effort between Alicia Steeves and Kaitlyn Hawkin. These two incredibly talented dancers have come together to create an immersive dance experience that will transport the audience to another world.
The CandyBox Dance Festival, presented by Mathew Janczewski's ARENA DANCES, is an annual event that showcases a diverse range of performances, masterclasses, and work-in-progress showings. It is a week-long celebration of dance that brings together artists from all over the country to share their passion and talent.
What makes this festival so special is its eclectic nature. It offers a dynamic sampling of different dance styles and genres, giving audiences a chance to explore and discover new forms of expression. From contemporary to classical, experimental to traditional, there is something for everyone at the CandyBox Dance Festival.
Alicia Steeves' performance of "The Lighthouse" at this incredible festival is highly anticipated. Her unique choreography and powerful storytelling are sure to captivate the audience and leave them wanting more. It's moments like these that remind us of the power of dance to inspire, move, and connect people.
If you're in Minneapolis on April 22nd, make sure to mark your calendars and join us at the CandyBox Dance Festival. It's an opportunity to be part of something truly special, where artistry and creativity take center stage. Trust me, you won't want to miss it.
Max A.Sciarra
New York Art Life Magazine
+1 646-961-0512
info@nyartlife.com