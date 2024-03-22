Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch Invitation Campaign

St. Kitts and Nevis Residents Invited to Two Special Events in March

Press Release – During March 2024, Jehovah’s Witnesses will be launching a special campaign to invite fellow residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to a very important event.

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, millions of Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world will gather to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ. The annual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal will feature a talk highlighting the significance of Jesus’ death and what it means for all of mankind. The one-hour event will begin and conclude with prayer.

To learn more about how Jehovah’s Witnesses observe the Lord’s Supper, please visit the event’s Frequently Asked Questions page found on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Admission to the Memorial is free and open to the public.

For more information about these events and how to attend, please visit jw.org.