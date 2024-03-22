Cetacean Capital announces their Alephium Hackathon Sponsor Prize Choice: LinxOTC

DE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cetacean Capital is proud to announce their Alephium Hackathon Sponsor Prize Choice: LinxOTC.

Among numerous outstanding submissions, Linx stood out to Cetacean Capital not only due to the talented individuals behind the project, but also because of the exceptional quality of their code and design, coupled with their visionary approach towards the project. Cetacean Capital firmly believes that LinxOTC has the potential to become a staple of the innovative Layer 1 blockchain Alephium, revolutionizing the way peer-to-peer trading and lending are conducted within the crypto space.

LinxOTC is a decentralized OTC trading and lending platform built on the Alephium network. It utilizes Alephium's multi-participant atomic swap capabilities to facilitate trustless peer-to-peer trading. For the hackathon, LinxOTC has chosen to add the first oracle-free peer-to-peer lending, adding great value to the entire Alephium ecosystem. Its decentralized nature empowers users with full control over their assets, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing transaction costs. The platform's intuitive user interface caters to both novice and experienced users.

As the crypto market continues to grow and mature, OTC trading and lending are becoming increasingly important avenues for institutional investors and high net worth individuals. LinxOTC's innovative approach not only addresses the pain points associated with traditional OTC trading and lending but also unlocks new opportunities for users to access liquidity securely and efficiently.

Cetacean Capital reaffirms its dedication to supporting groundbreaking projects on Alephium with the potential to shape the future of decentralized finance.

The co-founder of LinxOTC, Radu Ciobanu, expressed their excitement about the prize, stating "We are very thankful for the prize and recognition from Cetacean Capital which are a validation of our vision for LinxOTC and its capacity to revolutionize peer-to-peer trading and lending as well as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to deliver an outstanding user experience".