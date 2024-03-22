St Johnsbury Barracks/False info to law enforcement officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4004623
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/22/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Ave, St Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Tiffany Sanville
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/21/24, a Detective with the Vermont State Police in St Johnsbury interviewed Tiffany Sanville in reference to a sexual assault incident that she had previously reported as having occurred on 6/22/23 when an unknown man entered her home, made threats and sexually assaulted her before leaving the residence. On 3/21/24, Sanville stated that this incident did not occur. Based on the evidence at the scene and Sanville's statement that she had provided a false report, Sanville was cited on a charge of false information to a law enforcement officer. Sanville is due to appear in court on May 20, 2024. No additional details are currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 0830 hours on 5/20/24
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks