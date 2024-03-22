St Johnsbury Barracks/False info to law enforcement officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4004623

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/22/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Ave, St Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement Officer

ACCUSED: Tiffany Sanville

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/21/24, a Detective with the Vermont State Police in St Johnsbury interviewed Tiffany Sanville in reference to a sexual assault incident that she had previously reported as having occurred on 6/22/23 when an unknown man entered her home, made threats and sexually assaulted her before leaving the residence. On 3/21/24, Sanville stated that this incident did not occur. Based on the evidence at the scene and Sanville's statement that she had provided a false report, Sanville was cited on a charge of false information to a law enforcement officer. Sanville is due to appear in court on May 20, 2024. No additional details are currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 0830 hours on 5/20/24

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks