New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Plumber-Skilled Trades Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in New Jersey To Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox-Expect Better Compensation Results

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY , USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a plumber-skilled trades worker who has just received the news they have mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey to please focus in on compensation and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Because mesothelioma is such an aggressive form of cancer it is vital a person has a talk with a lawyer who knows what they are doing about the specifics of their exposure to asbestos. Without the specifics of the person’s asbestos exposure-the compensation process can get more difficult.

The group says, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey and we want them to receive the best possible financial compensation results. The reason we frequently mention plumbers or skilled trades workers with mesothelioma is because they could have had so much on the job exposure to asbestos. For a plumber the exposures to asbestos might have been daily-especially if they were repairing broken pipes-in walls/ceilings, repairing plumbing pumps, furnaces, boilers, etc.

"If your husband or dad is a current of former plumber-skilled trades worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in New Jersey please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New Jersey to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere else in New Jersey.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"



