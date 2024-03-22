Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Enterobacterales

M100 standard is recognized

Pseudomonas aeruginosa a

≤ 8

-

≥ 16

≥ 18

-

≤ 17

Acinetobacter spp.

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Burkholderia cepacia
complex

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Stenotrophomonas
maltophilia

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Haemophilus influenzae and
parainfluenzae

M100 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
a For P. aeruginosa, susceptibility interpretive criteria are based on a dose of 2 grams IV every 8 hours in patients with normal renal function

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Acinetobacter spp. disk diffusion interpretive criteria (Interpretive criteria for MIC are recognized.)

Other Non-Enterobacterales

 