Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacterales M100 standard is recognized Pseudomonas aeruginosa a ≤ 8 - ≥ 16 ≥ 18 - ≤ 17 Acinetobacter spp. M100 standard is recognized - - - Burkholderia cepacia

complex M100 standard is recognized - - - Stenotrophomonas

maltophilia M100 standard is recognized - - - Haemophilus influenzae and

parainfluenzae M100 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

a For P. aeruginosa, susceptibility interpretive criteria are based on a dose of 2 grams IV every 8 hours in patients with normal renal function

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Acinetobacter spp. disk diffusion interpretive criteria (Interpretive criteria for MIC are recognized.)

Other Non-Enterobacterales