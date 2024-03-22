Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Enterobacterales
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Pseudomonas aeruginosa a
|
≤ 8
|
-
|
≥ 16
|
≥ 18
|
-
|
≤ 17
|
Acinetobacter spp.
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Burkholderia cepacia
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Stenotrophomonas
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Haemophilus influenzae and
|
M100 standard is recognized
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
a For P. aeruginosa, susceptibility interpretive criteria are based on a dose of 2 grams IV every 8 hours in patients with normal renal function
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Acinetobacter spp. disk diffusion interpretive criteria (Interpretive criteria for MIC are recognized.)
Other Non-Enterobacterales