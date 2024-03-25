11th Annual Boston Design Week Announces Events 70+ Art & Design Live Events Citywide April 23-May 5
The 11th Annual Boston Design Week takes place April 23-May 5, 2024, featuring 70+ in-person, indoor and outdoor events, including the Design Week Awards.
Welcoming one and all to Boston for our best design festival ever!”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 11th Annual Boston Design Week takes place April 23-May 5, 2024, featuring 70+ in-person, indoor and outdoor events citywide, including the annual Design Week Awards, Friday, May 3rd. This 12-day design festival offers renowned guest speakers, panel discussions, walking tours, exhibitions, book signings, artist open studios, design workshops and more hosted by design-oriented businesses, universities, museums, non-profit organizations, individual designers and professional societies. All events are open to the public, and most are free with registration. Complete calendar of events online March 25, 2024 for early registration: www.BostonDesignWeek.com
— Tony Fusco, Co-Producer
This year’s festival theme is “Designing for the Future – Preserving for the Future”, and numerous events reflect this theme in all fields of design that look to the future whether in new design or in preserving and protecting historic design. Many events respond to the economic, social and environmental imperatives of our city, country and world. Other events celebrate design in architecture, interiors design, landscape design, design and racial justice, custom and bespoke design, and the influence of numerous cultures and nationalities on design in Boston.
Kicking off the festival on April 23, the American Society of Interior Design (ASID) and International Furnishing and Design Association (IFDA) launches Design Superiore, hosted by the Consul General of Italy in Boston, and highlighting the contributions made by Italian designers. In another kickoff event, Patrick Ahearn Architect presents his new book History Reinterpreted, detailing the dramatic transformation of the north wing of Duxbury's Myles Standish Hotel into a captivating modernized seaside residence, exemplifying the theme “Preserving for the Future”.
From the newest to some of the oldest design in Boston: The St. Regis Residences at 150 Seaport Boulevard presents a tour of a model condo home designed by notable Boston interior designer Eric Roseff, with a private tour of the luxury building. Boston Architectural College hosts a major exhibition: A Legacy of Design Innovation: Shepley Bulfinch at 150 and Beyond which traces the evolution of the firm starting with its 1874 formation in Brookline, Massachusetts by Henry Hobson Richardson, architect of Boston’s Iconic Trinity Church in Copley Square.
Numerous events will appeal to those who love original art and craft, and bring together a range of organizations and events that will animate the festival throughout the 12-day period, with a number of family-oriented events on the two weekends. Joining the festival with a range of tours and events are outstanding organizations and school such as North Bennet Street School, Artists for Humanity, Beyond Walls, Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts, Artists Asylum, School of Fashion Design, The Emerald Necklace Conservancy and others. Adding to the excitement, Boston Design Week also includes four artist Open Studios weekend events: Newton Open Studios, Somerville Open Studios, East Boston Artists Group, and the SoWa “First Friday” Open Studios. Notably at the latter for the first time, some 20 or more artists will be giving individual presentations and talks throughout the evening.
Boston’s residential architecture and interior design industries and communities are among the strongest in the nation, boasting three concentrations of interior design showrooms and retail businesses, and are amply featured in this year’s Boston Design Week. On April 25 in Back Bay and Beacon Hill, events will take place at the Landry & Arcari rugs and carpet showroom, the Minotti Italian furniture design showroom, the new Flourish & Foundry sustainable home design store on Tremont Street near City Hall, and at The Boston Athenaeum, presented by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, and featuring internationally known interior designer Gil Shafer. On May 1st the Boston Design Center presents its Spring Market, a day-long event featuring several programs, panel discussions and book signings along with several showroom Open House events. On May 2nd and 3rd, the SoWa Art + Design District offers events at First Rugs, Paris Ceramics, Christopher Peacock, J.D. Staron and others, also with several showroom Open Houses. SoWa events also include the previously mentioned “First Friday” Open Studios; a full day of programming at The Institute for Human Centered Design; a program on “Living With Art”, presented by The Fortress at Lanoue Gallery; and the first-of-the-season SoWa Open Market on Sunday May 5th.
A special focus on Kitchen Design provides a thread of programs and events for both designers and individuals considering a new or redesigned kitchen. Events include “Top 10 Mistakes to Avoid When Designing a Kitchen” presented by Mark Haddad at Interiology Design in Watertown; the opening of the new kitchen design specialist Diane Burcz Interior Design Studio in Jamaica Plain; a two-day Kohler Trade Show in Burlington; and a public launch of the new German kitchen design Poggenpohl Showroom at Park Plaza.
Today’s cutting-edge design for the future is featured at several events and programs including Design + Nature, a design innovation summit presented by Massachusetts Collee of Art & Design; Designers for the Future and Open Design Studio, both presented by MIT Morningside Academy for Design.
The complete calendar also includes numerous museum exhibitions and tours, self-guided design walking tours, outdoor events, visits to historic homes, fashion openings, professional development workshops for the design trade and more, The full calendar of events will be online and open for registration on March 25th. To ensure priority access, please register for our eNews on our website at www.BostonDesignWeek.com
Boston Design Week is produced by Fusco & Four/Ventures, LLC and seeks to increase public awareness and appreciation of all aspects of design, foster recognition of the vital role design plays in our lives, and bring new audiences to a wide array of design industries and organizations. Our vision is to encourage the public to explore all aspects of design.
