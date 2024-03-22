Notice of Extension of Public Comment Period - Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit 7301-SM

Notice of Extension of Public Comment Period

Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit 7301-SM – Fort Myer Construction Corporation - Plant 1

On February 16, 2024, notice was given that Fort Myer Construction Corporation has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to continue operation of the batch mix asphalt plant, crusher/screener unit, and associated equipment, at the Fort Myer Construction Corporation, Plant #1 located at 2001 5th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002.

With that notice, the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued a draft synthetic minor permit (No. 7301-SM) with associated technical support memorandum for public review and comment. The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft synthetic minor permit, were made available for public inspection at the DOEE office at 1200 First Street NE between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday and electronically upon request. Also in the notice, DOEE scheduled a public hearing which was held in a hybrid format on March 18, 2024 at 5:30 PM.

The notice requested that all public comments be submitted by March 18, 2024. However, upon request, this public comment period has been extended through Monday, March 25, 2024.

All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

Written comments on the proposed permit should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments submitted after March 25, 2024 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected].