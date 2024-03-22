2023 Trophy Fish Program Winners Announced

CONTACT:

March 22, 2024

New Hampton, NH – The 2023 New Hampshire Trophy Fish Program winners were recently announced by John Viar, Region 2 Fisheries Biologist and Trophy Fish Program Coordinator. Award certificates, suitable for framing and signed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Executive Director and the Fish and Game Commission Chairman, have been distributed to each category winner.

“The Trophy Fish Program allows for formal recognition of successful anglers, preserves noteworthy catches, officially documents state records, and even provides winners with a few bragging rights,” said Viar. “Meanwhile, fisheries biologists receive valuable data about different species and water bodies statewide.”

Two new state records were set in 2023. Edwin Severance of Marlborough, NH, wrestled a 34.5-inch, 17-pound, and 14.72-ounce channel catfish from the Connecticut River in August. Travis Mozena of Alexandria, NH, iced a 12.63-inch, 1-pound and 8.48-ounce rock bass from Newfound Lake in March.

A modest decrease from 2022 in the total number of successful entries (52) was recorded in 2023. A total of 14 species were represented; 45 in the released category and 7 in the kept category. As is usually observed each year, largemouth and smallmouth bass were the highest represented species, with 11 and 9 entries, respectively. Channel catfish and brook trout accounted for five entries each, with other species garnering four or fewer entries.

To anglers who appreciate “scratching the surface” in terms of catch variables, take note: of the 18 total successful ice-fishing entries fielded, 6 were caught immediately adjacent to the Super New Moon of February 20.

A listing of all winning entries, application forms, rules, state records, and winners from past years can be found by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/trophy-and-record-fish-program.