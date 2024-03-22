Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,624 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Brands Applauds House Passage of Ocean Shipping Reform 2.0

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement in response to the House passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act from Vice President of Campaigns & Special Projects Tom Madrecki:

“The importance of supply chain competitiveness, shipping performance and global trade flows has never been clearer to the U.S. consumer. The Consumer Brands Association applauds Reps. Johnson and Garamendi for their leadership to ensure that the federal government has the right policy and regulatory tools to protect American shippers and ensure that our supply chains function as intended. Stronger supply chains and maritime shipping links are critical to consumers’ quality of life and the growth of the U.S economy. We commend the House for passing the Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act and encourage swift consideration by the Senate.”

###

The Consumer Brands Association champions the industry that makes the products you choose and the brands you trust. From household and personal care to food and beverage products, the consumer packaged goods industry plays a vital role in powering the U.S. economy, contributing $2 trillion to U.S. GDP and supporting more than 20 million American jobs.

You just read:

Consumer Brands Applauds House Passage of Ocean Shipping Reform 2.0

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more