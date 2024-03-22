Consumer Brands Applauds House Passage of Ocean Shipping Reform 2.0

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement in response to the House passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act from Vice President of Campaigns & Special Projects Tom Madrecki:

“The importance of supply chain competitiveness, shipping performance and global trade flows has never been clearer to the U.S. consumer. The Consumer Brands Association applauds Reps. Johnson and Garamendi for their leadership to ensure that the federal government has the right policy and regulatory tools to protect American shippers and ensure that our supply chains function as intended. Stronger supply chains and maritime shipping links are critical to consumers’ quality of life and the growth of the U.S economy. We commend the House for passing the Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act and encourage swift consideration by the Senate.”

